Barbara Evans, Jenelle Evans’ Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Barbara Evans, Jenelle Evans’ mother, was recently under fire after a video surfaced showing Barb jokingly threatening to kill Jenelle’s Teen Mom 2 costar Kailyn Lowry, which caused Lowry to quit filming the show until “something is done” about Jenelle and Barbara.

On tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry sits down with a producer regarding her future on the show. After recapping the hateful rant, Lowry told her producer that she doesn’t want to be a part of a franchise that allows “that type of behavior.”

Barbara claims she was just joking, and wasn’t really trying to threaten Lowry. She also says that the two have always gotten along, and that everyone is blowing the incident out of proportion.

Here’s what you need to know about Barb and the video that sparked the controvery:

Barbara Evans Can Be Heard Suggesting She, Jenelle & Brittany DeJesus “Get Lit & Go Kill Kail”

According to promos for tonight’s episode, the new episode will feature Lowry sitting down with her producer to discuss her future with the series after learning that Evans’ mom threatened to “kill” the mother of three.

In the rant, which was captured on a live Instagram video, Barbara was heard yelling, “Let’s get the boxed wine out,” before suggesting she, Jenelle, and Briana DeJesus’ sister Brittany DeJesus should “get lit and we’ll go kill Kail.” They laughed before Jenelle told her mom, “Oh, my god, we’re on live, Mom. You can’t say that s—t.”

The video prompted a call from one of the Teen Mom producers, who was seen telling Barbara off in another video Jenelle posted. “Everybody took it out of perspective,” Barbara said after ending the call with the producer. “That’s not really what I meant. I was just doing a joke.”

Lowry Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Filming Teen Mom 2 Until The Producers Do Something About Barb’s Comment

In February, after Barbara’s video went viral, Lowry spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed she was refusing to film additional scenes for Teen Mom 2 until “something is done” and confirmed that no one had offered an apology to her.

“I don’t think [the apology] would be sincere,” Lowry told Hollywood Life. “I don’t think it would come from a sincere place, I think it would just come because they were made to.” The reality television star also noted that she doesn’t “have a relationship with Jenelle at all,” and isn’t even on speaking terms with her castmate.

She also mentioned that despite the tension between them, she tried to reach out to make sure Evans was okay after hearing a 911 call in which Evans claimed to have been assaulted by her husband, David Eason, back in October.

Lowry & Evans Have Been Feuding For Years & Evans Recently Set a Box of Lowry’s Haircare Products on Fire

As fans well know, Lowry and Evans have been feuding for several years. However, Lowry tried to send her castmate a “peace offering” a few months ago after she launched her new hair care line and Evans responded by lighting the products on fire. She then posted about it on Instagram.

“Kail Lowry, for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show,” Evans captioned the video. “You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me. You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk shit constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?! THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk shit AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass bitches like you. Stay our of my life, go worry about your own.”

Despite Evans’ reaction, Lowry got even more publicity for her line, so fans are wondering if that was her hope all along when she decided to send the product to Evans.

Barb Was Granted Permanent Custody of Jenelle’s Son Jace in 2017 & She Doesn’t Get Along With David Eason, Jenelle’s Husband

Fans of Teen Mom 2 and 16 and Pregnant are already familiar with Barb, as she’s been part of the show for several years. She and Jenelle have had a contentious relationship throughout the years; she was actually granted permanent custody of Jenelle’s son Jace, and has had him since he was an infant, according to Teen Mom Wiki.

“As of 2017, Barbara has been granted permanent custody of Jace, making it legally impossible for Jenelle to regain custody at any point in time,” Teen Mom Wiki reports. “She also has custody of her daughter Ashley’s son, Gabe.”

Barb doesn’t get along with Jenelle’s current husband, David Eason, and as a result is not permitted to spend time with her grandchildren, Kaiser Griffith, and Ensley Eason, according to Teen Mom Wiki.

She Has Been at Odds With Her Daughter About Eason & Worries He Will Hurt Jenelle & That She Is Stuck In An Abusive Relationship

On a February episode of Teen Mom 2, Barb voiced her concern over how Eason treats Jenelle, and mentioned that she is worried for her safety. She also believes Jenelle’s aggressive behavior lately has been exacerbated by Eason. She told one of the show’s security guards, Andre, that she was “very worried” about Jenelle, noting Eason starts a fight with her every time she films.

“I think he’s hurting her. I can see it. It’s a domestic violence thing, and he’s keeping her like a prisoner,” Barbara said. “She can’t even leave her house.”

Barb’s comments to Andre came shortly after Jenelle accused her husband of attacking her back in October. According to Newsweek, Evans went to a hospital after Eason allegedly attacked her in the yard of their North Carolina home. Audio of Evan’s 911 call was released, in which the mother-of-three claimed Eason had “pinned” her to the ground so hard that she could hear her “collarbone crack.” You can read more about Evans’ 911 call here.

Catch new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9/8c, only on MTV.

