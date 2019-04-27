Batman: Adam West Relationship with Eartha Kitt Revealed

The 1960s Batman television show with Adam West was a thing!

According to Heroic Hollywood: Adam West and Burt Ward brought Batman and Robin to life in the 60s and is still celebrated to this day. The iconic series starring Adam West and Burt Ward portrayed the lighter side to the character’s lore. Adam West and Burt Ward reprised their roles as the dynamic duo in two animated films based off the beloved series. Adam West and Burt Ward have also lended their voices in other projects over the years.

Batman and Catwoman had a thing, too.

At Canada’s Fan Expo in 2016, the late Adam West said so himself.

“She gave me curious stirrings in my utility belt.”

Per CinemaBlend:

He dished on the original run of Batman back in the 1960s. When asked about his favorite member of the cast to work with, he answered “Catwoman,” citing the “curious stirrings” line uttered during an episode in Season 2 when he played Batman opposite Julie Newmar’s Catwoman — the line itself has actually become a fairly iconic innuendo from the 1960s. It’s also worth noting that Adam West never specifically stated which Catwoman actress he preferred working with. He technically referenced an episode in which Julie Newmar portrayed the character, but Eartha Kitt stepped into the role of Selina Kyle a.k.a Catwoman during Batman’s third season when Newmar had to depart the series to work on Mackenna’s Gold. Both Newmar and Kitt have become equally iconic for their specific takes on Catwoman, so Adam West could really be referring to either (or both) of them. According to Bat-Mania, sexual attentions between Catwoman and Batman were no more when Eartha took on the role, because Eartha was an African-American and Adam West was not – was not suitable for the 1960s.

Instead the idea was to create a love interest between Batman and Batgirl.

“There was never any real romantic relationship,” Burt Ward told the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“There was innuendo and insinuation but Batman and Robin were so pure that they would never partake in that.”

Last month, Batman turned 80 years old.

According to Marketplace: For eight decades, the Caped Crusader has kept watch over the streets of Gotham City and beyond, fighting crime, answering batsignals and go-go dancing at clubs.

Also according to Marketplace: From comics to television to Lego to the big screen, Batman has become one of the largest franchises in history, making an estimated $23.8 billion since the superhero first swept onto the scene in 1939’s “Detective Comics” #27.

The comic book, which introduced Batman as an “avenger of evil” who was a “weird figure of the dark,” sold for 10 cents during its initial run. A copy of issue #27 was purchased for $1,075,000 in 2010. That makes it the third-most expensive comic book ever sold, behind “Amazing Fantasy” #15 and “Action Comics” #1, the first appearances of Spider-Man and Superman respectively.

Bruce Wayne. Orphaned at a young age and heir to the family fortune, Wayne’s personal wealth is estimated at a whopping $11.6 billion by Lehigh University students. They figure Wayne Enterprises is worth $23.22 billion.

Batman is the third-wealthiest superhero, beating out fictional magnates including Superman nemesis Lex Luthor, Oliver Queen (aka Green Arrow) and Charles Xavier of the X-Men, according to CBR.