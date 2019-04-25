Austin Mahone Is Becky G’s Ex-Boyfriend: Yes They Have Dated in the Past

The 26th Annual Billboard Latin Music Awards are tonight, and recording artist Becky G is nominated for Hot Latin Songs Artist (Female). She will also be performing with Anitta to their song collaboration “Banana.”

Becky G is currently dating Sebastian Lletget; of her boyfriend, she told Entertainment Tonight “I think it’s really special when in a relationship you can find someone that isn’t just your boyfriend but your partner in life or your best friend.” But before she found Lletget, Becky G was briefly linked to fellow music star Austin Mahone.

Austin Mahone released the music video for his song “Give Me All of You” in March 2015, which featured Becky G. Then in May, Mahone (who was 18 at the time) confirmed to MTV that he and Becky G were a couple, saying “Yeah, you could say we’re dating. We’re dating. It’s crazy, I never had, like, a real relationship before, so it’s pretty crazy. It’s great being in a relationship with someone that does the same thing you do. We understand each other, we understand what we do.” At around that same time, Becky G released the music video for her song “Loving So Hard,” which featured the new couple’s relationship.

A few months into their relationship, they broke up in August 2015. A source told E! News that the break-up was amicable, and another said Austin “thinks she is amazing and the best person, but it’s just so hard. It’s hard enough to have a relationship at all, but when you’re traveling—like they both travel so much—it’s almost impossible. So we’ll see what happens. But yeah, they are taking a break for a minute and focusing on work.” Mahone confirmed that they remained friendly in an interview with ET.

In December 2015, Becky G opened up to Seventeen Magazine about their break-up, revealing “It was really hard because we were very open about how happy we were. It was only fair for me to set the story straight after we broke up. I was with someone who was really amazing and inspiring, and everything was right about us except the timing. We had so many dreams and aspirations before we started dating and you can’t forget those. Honestly, it sucked really bad, but he’s so awesome and there’s no bad blood.”

Two years later, Becky G performed on stage with Austin during his tour; the two sang “Rollin” and, according to Hollywood Life, after their duet, “Austin and Becky shared a hug, thanked each other and struck some playful poses for the roaring audience as the song drew to a close.” While it is unlikely that they will get back together (Becky G recently took the next step with her boyfriend Sebastian by moving in together), it is great that they appear to be maintaining a supportive and collaborative friendship.

