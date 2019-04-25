21 Best Adventure Movies on Netflix (April 2019)

There are a lot of movies on Netflix, so finding the right ones for you can be tricky. While there are a ton of categories to choose from, undoubtedly one of the biggest is action and adventure. Full of everything from pirates to superheroes to globe-spanning journeys, adventure films are designed to wow audiences. However, with so many to choose from one has to wonder what the best adventure movies are on Netflix. If you want something scarier, consider reading our list on the top 30 underrated horror films of all time.

When picking our choices, we did not limit ourselves to pure adventure films. This genre typically melds with others such as action, science fiction, and even comedy. Given Netflix’s library is on constant rotation, we will be updating this piece every month with new entries and taking out ones that aren’t online anymore. Make sure to check back with us each month to see if any great, new adventure films have been added!

(Author’s Note: This list is in no particular order.)

1. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Release Date: June 12, 1981

IMDB Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman

Perhaps one of the most important and well-known adventure films of all time, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is a phenomenal film. The film follows archeologist Indiana Jones as he attempts to stop the Nazis from obtaining the Ark of the Covenant. Full of terrific actions, great humor, and endearing characters it’s hard not to fall in love with this film. Directed by Steven Speilberg, this is a classic action/adventure movie that should be seen at least once by everyone. If you are new to the genre and don’t know where to start, make Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark your first choice.

2. King Kong

Release Date: December 14, 2005

IMDB Rating: 7.2 out of 10

Starring: Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody

One of the most iconic movie monsters of all time, King Kong has appeared in a lot of different movies. Perhaps one of the best adaptations of the original story, director Peter Jackson’s King Kong is a lengthy adventure film that delivers everything you’d expect from a movie featuring a giant ape beating up dinosaurs. Yet, Jackson never strays away from the human element that helps ground this film. The principal cast is wonderfully developed, adding much-needed depth to this thrilling adventure film.

3. National Treasure

Release Date: November 19, 2005

IMDB Rating: 6.9 out of 10

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha

National Treasure is a perfectly ridiculous movie but it’s a damn good time. The plot revolves around a treasure hunter searching for clues on some of the United States most historical items and locations. Audiences will be sent across the United States to some of the most important landmarks in the country’s history. Director Jon Turteltaub never lets his film get too serious, as many elements lean into the comedic aspects of the story. This isn’t a film that aspires to be anything more than just a relaxed, entertaining time.

4. Thor: Ragnarok

Release Date: November 3, 2017

IMDB Rating: 7.9 out of 10

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchet, Mark Ruffalo

The third entry in Marvel’s Thor franchise, Ragnarok continues the adventures of everyone’s favorite Asgardian god. After being defeated by a new evil, Thor and his brother Loki are stranded on a new planet. Undoubtedly the best of the Thor films, director Taika Waititi delivers a fantastic film full of thrilling action, witty comedy, and some truly emotional moments. All of the characters are fantastic and Cate Blanchet’s evil goddess Hela is one of Marvel’s best antagonists. Even if you’re unfamiliar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s difficult to not enjoy Thor: Ragnarok.

5. Mulan

Release Date: June 19, 1998

IMDB Rating: 7.6 out of 10

Starring: Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphey, Miguel Ferrer

One of Disney’s most iconic animated films, Mulan follows the story of a young girl turned warrior when she joins China’s fight against The Huns. Beautifully animated, Mulan focuses less on romance and more on how this conflict affects the different characters. Despite being short on songs, Mulan has some of the catchiest tunes in Disney’s entire library. A fantastic film for both children and adults, Mulan has stood the test of time for a reason.

6. Sherlock Holmes

Release Date: December 25, 2009

IMDB Rating: 7.6 out of 10

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachael, McAdams

If you’re a fan of Sherlock Holmes than you should absolutely see director Guy Ritchie’s take on this famous detective. Full of style, humor, and great action, Sherlock Holmes is a fast-paced film that’s elevated by its fantastic performances. Both Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law have fantastic chemistry, making it difficult not to smile when they’re on screen. The story is full of fun twists and solid action that keeps the film moving at a blistering pace.

7. Hellboy

Release Date: April 2, 2004

IMDB Rating: 6.9 out of 10

Starring: Ron Pearlman, John Hurt, Doug Jones

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, Hellboy is a dark and thrilling comic book film that remains one of the most faithful adaptations of this character. The story revolves around a demon raised to fight other paranormal monsters, which is just as entertaining as it sounds. Yet, Hellboy goes beyond its great action, as Del Toro focuses on the different characters and their relationships with one another. Pearlman delivers a steller Hellboy that’s both intimidating and downright lovable. Just skip the new movie and watch this one instead.

8. Eight Legged Freaks

Release Date: July 17, 2007

IMDB Rating: 5.4 out of 10

Starring: David Arquette, Kari Wuhrer, Scott Terra

Arachnophobes beware, Eight Legged Freaks is full of giant spiders of all shapes and species. While Eight Legged Freaks may have the trappings of a horror film, it’s actually rather funny thanks to director Ellory Elkayem’s focus on the B-movie aesthetic. Revolving around a small town overrun with mutated spiders, Eight Legged Freaks is a joyous throwback to drive-in films and late night creature features. If you are hungering for a movie that isn’t afraid to poke fun at itself then Eight Legged Freaks might be for you.

9. Blood Diamond

Release Date: December 8, 2006

IMDB Rating: 8.0 out of 10

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Djimon Hounsou, Jennifer Connelly

For those looking for something a bit more serious and violent, Blood Diamond is a depressing, but engaging film. Following the brutal diamond trade in Africa, Hounson plays a father who has been thrust into this world after his family is captured. What follows is an uncompromising look at the violence in Africa and how those survive in the chaos. It’s a brutal film, but one that is exceptionally well made and acted. Africa is also haunting and beautiful, with the movie taking us on a journey across a variety of different regions. Don’t pass up on this excellent film.

10. Love, Death & Robots

Release Date: March 15, 2019

IMDB Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Starring: Scott Whyte, Nolan North, Matthew Yang King

So we’re breaking our rules a bit for this one, but Love, Death & Robots is such a short television series that it could double as an anthology film. A collection of science fiction and cyberpunk stories, each episode explores different themes tied to this genre. Boasting a collection of different animation styles, Love, Death & Robots is jaw-droppingly gorgeous and quite deep despite the tight time constraints. Even though some stories are better than others, Love, Death & Robots is a must watch for sci-fi fans.

11. Apollo 13

Release Date: June 30, 1995

IMDB Rating: 7.6 out of 10

Starring: Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon

Apollo 13 tells the tale of the real-life crew who fight to survive after their spacecraft is damage. Even if you’re familiar with the story, Apollo 13 is a harrowing movie that inspires equal amounts of dread and hope. The entire cast is fantastic with Hanks leading the charge as NASA Astronaut Jim Lovell. Focusing more on the characters than the catastrophe, Apollo 13 ends up juggling a lot of different concepts and somehow stays afloat. There are a lot of films about space travel, but this is one of the best.

12. The Mummy

Release Date: May 7, 1999

IMDB Rating: 7.0 out of 10

Starring: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah

Unlike the 2019 remake, The Mummy is a wildly entertaining film that embraces some of the best aspects of the adventure genre. Despite the silly premise and mixed tone, director Stephen Sommers delivers a lively film that’s bursting with imagination. Don’t expect a deep film about the nature of humanity, that’s not what The Mummy is going for. Instead, prepare yourself for an action-filled romp as a group of explorers tries to stop an evil mummy from reuniting with his lost love.

13. Hercules

Release Date: June 27, 1997

IMDB Rating: 7.3 out of 10

Starring: Tate Donovan, Susan Egan, James Woods, Danny DeVito

Hercules is one of those Disney movies that rarely gets mentioned alongside other animated classics like Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King. This is a shame because Hercules is a delightful film that has great characters, catchy songs, and gorgeous visuals. Despite suffering from a few tonal issues, Hercules is a great movie for both adults and kids. Plus, you get to see Danny DeVito voice a grumpy, out of shape Saytr and who doesn’t want that?

14. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Release Date: December 15, 2017

IMDB Rating: 7.2 out of 10

Starring: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley

The eighth entry in the core Star Wars series, The Last Jedi is a bold and controversial film that has divided the fanbase. A lot of this is due to director Rian Johnson’s decision to move away and subvert the typical Star Wars formula. Following the aftermath of the previous Star Wars film, The Last Jedi sees the Resistance being chased by The First Order. It’s this cat and mouse structure that helps carry the momentum from scene to scene. With the latest installment recently announced, we recommend checking out this movie at least once before seeing the ninth and final installment.

15. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Release Date: May 24, 1989

IMDB Rating: 8.2 out of 10

Starring: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Alison Doody

The third Indiana Jones film is considered by many to be the best in the franchise. Focusing on archeologist/adventurer Indiana Jones’s relationship with his father, this is a far more emotional journey. Full of action and humor, The Last Crusade has some terrific setpieces that stand as some of the best in the adventure genre. Harrison Ford is fantastic as always, but the real surprise is how entertaining Sean Connery is as Indiana’s father. Both actors have incredible chemistry, which helps sell their complicated history.

16. xXx

Release Date: August 9, 2002

IMDB Rating: 5.9 out of 10

Starring: Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson, Asia Argento

This is a very, very, very silly movie. Directed by Rob Cohen, xXx revolves around an extreme sports athlete turned into a government spy. It’s ridiculous, over the top, and an excellent action/adventure film to turn on if you want to shut your brain off for a couple of hours. If you don’t expect much from xXx then you should have a generally good time with this flick. Just make sure to skip the sequel, it’s just plain awful.

17. Swiss Army Man

Release Date: July 1, 2016

IMDB Rating: 7.0 out of 10

Starring: Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Swiss Army Man is a surreal, but charming film that doesn’t get enough love. Set on a deserted island, Swiss Army Man follows the story of a man who befriends a dead body in order to keep his sanity. Saying anything more would spoil some of the movie’s best moments, but rest assured it’s way more entertaining than it sounds. Radcliffe is absolutely phenomenal and Dano’s journey is simply captivating. Simultaneously hilarious and heartwarming, Swiss Army Man is a wonderful film from start to finish. Seriously, don’t skip this film while it’s on Netflix.

18. Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Release Date: May 25, 1975

IMDB Rating: 8.3 out of 10

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle

And now for something completely different. Monty Python and the Holy Grail sees the famed British comedy troop assuming the role of knights hunting for this mystical item. As to be expected, the writing is stellar, making the movie instantly quotable. If you’ve never seen this film we strongly encourage you to give it a try. There’s a very good reason this is considered one of the most iconic comedy films of all time.

19. The Fifth Element

Release Date: May 9, 1997

IMDB Rating: 7.7 out of 10

Starring: Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Milla Jovovich

A cult classic, The Fifth Element is set in the future where a being visits Earth every five thousand years to protect humanity. Unfortunately, the being is killed early on and its power is infused into an artificial human which subsequently escapes. The Fifth Element isn’t breaking any new ground, but the sheer confidence in Luc Besson’s direction sells the movie. This is a film bursting with creativity despite the fairly predictable plot. Just don’t take the film too seriously, it’s not aiming to be anything more than a wild, imaginative journey.

20. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Release Date: December 7, 2018

IMDB Rating: 6.5 out of 10

Starring: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch

The second of two live-action Jungle Book adaptations, Mowgli is directed by acclaimed actor Andy Serkis. Visually stunning, Serkis delivers a beautiful, yet haunting depiction of a young human raised by various animals in the jungle. Boasting an impressive, all-star cast of voice actors, Mowgli is a terrific and different adaption of this Disney animated film. Make no mistake, this is a much darker take that respects the source material, while simultaneously forging its own vision.

21. Avengers: Infinity War

Release Date: April 27, 2018

IMDB Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo

This is the big one. Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of over ten years of Marvel films condensed into a two-part epic. With the second half hitting theaters at the time of writing this, Avengers: Infinity War follows Earth’s mightiest heroes trying to stop the evil alien Thanos from obtaining six powerful stones that can decimate the universe. There’s a lot going on and while the movie is still enjoyable without any prior MCU knowledge, this film is clearly for the fans. Avengers: Infinity War is one of the most ambitious crossovers in film history.

