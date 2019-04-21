BET Stellar Gospel Music Awards Time and Channel

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards, which honors the best in gospel music, is returning to BET after a nearly 15-year hiatus tonight, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT. BET acquired the rights and will air the awards show, produced by Central City Productions, for the first time since 2005.

The Stellar Music Awards are returning with gospel legends Shirley Caesar, Sonya Blakey, VaShawn Mitchell, Jelani Winston, Katlyn Nichol and Sandra “Pepa” Denton presenting the show, according to Gospel Music. Presenters previously announced also include Anthony Brown, Yolanda Adams, Dr. Bobby Jones, DeVon Franklin, Janice Gaines and JJ Hairston.

The show will feature performances by Brian Courtney Wilson, Charles Jenkins, Jekalyn Carr, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelontae Gavin, Koryn Hawthorne, Maranda Curtis, Todd Dulaney, Anthony Brown, JJ Hairston and Yolanda Adams, Deadline reports.

The 34th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, presented by AT&T, was taped in front of a live audience at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena on Friday, March 29, 2019. Tickets ranged between $50-$200 at the time, and were open to the public. Tonight’s show will feature a posthumous tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, by Kelly Price, Regina Belle and Erica Campbell, and will be followed by a presentation of the Aretha Franklin ICON Award to the family of the late legend.

“It was 35 years ago when Aretha performed ‘Precious Lord’ on my very first Gospel Music television special ‘Living the Dream,'” Stellar Awards Executive Producer and Founder, Don Jackson, said. “In recognition of Aretha’s roots in Gospel Music and her continuing love for the genre, I am delighted that our executive committee agreed to present her with our ICON Award posthumously and continue to present the award forever in her name as the Aretha Franklin ICON Award.”

Nominees for tonight’s awards include Jonathan McReynolds, Maranda Curtis, Todd Dulaney, Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, Snoop Dogg, Tori Kelly, Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, Jarell Smalls and Company, Kelontae Gavin and Tasha Page-Lockhart, according to Deadline.

Emerging Artist DOE performs on the 34th Annual Stellar Awards. Tune in on @BETherTV @BET on EASTER SUNDAY! You don't want to miss this awesome night of Gospel music. #StellarAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/4he8jvSVi7 — Stellar Awards (@TheStellars) April 16, 2019

“Legendary gospel singer Delores Washington Green of The Caravans will receive The Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award,” Deadline reports. “Stellar Honors Hall of Fame Inductees include Jackie Patillo (Dove Awards), James Robinson, Jr. (Malaco Gospel) and Phil Thornton (RCA Inspiration).”

The show’s star-studded red-carpet Live Stream Show sponsored by AARP and CLIMB.ORG will be hosted by Jason Nelson and Goo Goo Atkins, and the newly popular Emerging Artist stage will showcase performances by DOE, Jabari Johnson and Will McMillan, Gospel Music reports.

You can read more about the nominees, presenters and hosts of the show here. Tune in tonight, Easter Sunday, at 7/6c, to catch the 34th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, only on BET.

