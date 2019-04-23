Beth Chapman Death Hoax Seems to Prompt Response From Dog

A Beth Chapman death hoax hit the internet over the weekend but the reality star is alive. Chapman was diagnosed with cancer for a second time last year and her condition is terminal. While it’s unclear how much longer Chapman has, a bogus report that she had died circulated online and caused some social media users to post their condolences, which only furthered the rumor.

According to Snopes, Chapman is not dead. Although she hasn’t posted anything to her Instagram account since April 14, she has been active on Twitter. Her latest tweet was on Saturday, April 20.

Chapman announced that she had been diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer back in September 2017. She underwent treatment that included surgery and seemed to be doing well up until the fall of last year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Beth Chapman’s Husband, Dog, Uploaded a Photo to Instagram That Seems to Address the Rumors

A few hours ago, Duane “Dog” Chapman took to Instagram to share a Winston Churchill quote about lies.

“A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put its pants on,” the quote reads. Dog didn’t add a caption of his known, likely feeling as if one wasn’t needed; his point was heard loud and clear.

The post has received nearly 5,000 likes since it was uploaded on Monday night. Dog and Beth fans have commented on the photo, many referring to the death hoax and wishing the best for Beth, who is still fighting the disease.

“They be (sic) spreading horrible rumors of Beth. She is going to go through through this. Don’t be paying attention all this bull shit. They fit no life so they have to get the most attention they can get. Doug she is going to go through. With the strength of your family has, the faith in the almighty Lord. She is going to go through this. Prayers to your family,” wrote one social media user.

“So true. Sorry about the lies going around. God Bless Beth,” wrote another.

“That’s so true, don’t pay attention to the negative things people have to say… Beth is the strongest fighter I have seen in such a long time I personally know you will make it,” echoed a third.

Chapman Was Hospitalized Earlier This Month Due to an ‘Accumulation of Fluid in Her Lungs’

About two weeks ago, Beth Chapman was hospitalized. The Chapmans posted a statement on Facebook to let fans know what was going on.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming,” the statement read.

Beth Chapman has been sharing updates about her health on social media for the past couple of years.

