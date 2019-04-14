Rebecca April May, John Bradley’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rebecca April May is the girlfriend of John Bradley, the actor who plays Samwell Tarly on HBO’s Game of Thrones. It’s unknown how long the two have been dating, but they have been Instagram official since 2017.

May is a pop culture writer and broadcaster and has done work for various outlets, including MTV. She has interviewed several actors over the course of her career.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Attended the ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere With Bradley

A couple of weeks ago, May joined Bradley at the Game of Thrones premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Bradley looked dapper in a classic black suit. May wore a gorgeous gown by Needle & Thread and complimented her look with Chopard jewelry.

“Even more proud and in love than I can put into words,” she captioned a photo of herself and Bradley on the red carpet.

May posted another photo of herself inside the venue waiting for Bradley.

“Waiting for my wonderful seatmate at the #gotpremierenyc (Sorry for the GOT spam but it ain’t stopping any time soon!),” she captioned the pic.

2. She Started Working for MTV in 2015

According to her LinkedIn page, May started working at MTV in the UK in 2015. She served as the network’s international movies and gaming editor and has interviewed tons of celebrities from Demi Lovato to John C. Reilly.

“Running the editorial output of MTV’s Movies & Games channels across all platforms, both on-air and digital. I work closely with entertainment PRs, publicists and studios to develop and produce internet-busting features with exclusive talent access for audiences across MTV’s platforms, encompassing MTV.co.uk, the MTV TV channel, Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat Discover. I manage a team of global freelancers to create engaging news and creative features on a 24/7 news cycle and work closely with video and design teams to execute these across all platforms to strict deadlines,” reads her job description, in part.

These days, May still works for MTV. According to her Instagram bio, she is a “pop culture writer and broadcaster.”

3. She Previously Served as Entertainment & Lifestyle Editor for AskMen

Before landing a role at MTV, May worked for AskMen.com. She started with the media outlet in 2011 as a staff writer before being promoted to the entertainment and lifestyle editor in 2013.

“Editing the entertainment, tech and fashion channels of AskMen.com: Britain’s most visited men’s lifestyle site. Managing all movies, games, tech, TV, and music content (as well as writing across our lifestyle sections) I worked to create a British voice for a globally popular site (20 million global Unique Users per month). I oversaw a more than 100% increase in entertainment content on AskMen YOY, and last year saw a 70% increase in entertainment exclusives,” reads her job description, in part.

In 2010, May worked for Loaded Magazine, This Is Money, Bauer Media, and The National Magazine Company.

4. She Graduated From Bournemouth University With a Bachelor’s Degree in Multimedia Journalism

May enrolled at Bournemouth University after high school (she attended

Barnhill Community High). May received a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism.

“Our vision is to be recognized worldwide as a leading university for inspiring learning, advancing knowledge and enriching society through the Fusion of education, research and practice,” reads the school’s site.

While attending the university, she studied media law, shorthand, online journalism, and public affairs, to name a few.

5. She Loves to Travel & Went to Greece With Bradley Last Summer

May seems to really enjoy her job but she also really enjoys spending time exploring new places. As evidenced by her Instagram account, May loves to travel. Over the past couple of years, she has been fortunate enough to experience some of the most incredible places in the world.

In January, for example, it appears as though she took a girls’ trip to Las Vegas; she posted a picture in front of the Paris Hotel’s Eiffel Tower replica. In October 2018, she shared a snap with friends in Ibiza.

Perhaps one of her most memorable trips was one she took with Bradley. The two explored Greece together, enjoying some R&R in Mykonos to celebrate Bradley’s 30th birthday.

“[John Bradley] sets sail into his 30s today! Happy 30th birthday to my one and only, my best mate and my other half,” May captioned a sweet photo with her main squeeze on board a boat.