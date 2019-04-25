Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019 Performers & Presenters

Tonight is the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which airs at 8 p.m. ET, on the Telemundo and Universo networks. Gaby Espino is the host and there are a ton of performers lined up. According to Billboard, Juan Luis Guerra is this year’s recipient of Billboard’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Upon hearing that he was receiving the award, Guerra said, “It’s a great privilege for me to receive this recognition from the Billboard Latin Music Awards. I’m grateful for the continuous support that I’ve received, which has blessed me with the opportunity to do what I love during these 35 years of my career. It fills me with joy every time I get to be present in front of all of you.”

Now let’s get into the performances and the celebrities appearing at the event. Read on for the rundown on the performers and presenters.

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019 Performers

Some of the performers this year are also nominees at the awards show. When it comes to what the artists are performing, Adriel Favela and Javier Rosas are set to perform “La Escuela No Me Gustó”. Anitta and Becky G will take the stage to deliver “Banana”. Anuel AA and Karol G will sing “Secreto”, while Carlos Vives and Wisin will execute a performance of “Si Me Das Tu Amor”. Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam and Sebastián Yatra are teaming up to perform “Date La Vuelta”. And, another collaboration is Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Anuel AA performing “Baila Baila Baila (Remix)”. CNCO will sing “Pretend”, Marc Anthony will perform “Parecen Viernes”, Nicky Jam and Ozuna’s set will be performing “Te Robaré”, and Sean Paul will perform “Contra La Pared” with J Balvin.

Rosalía, J Balvin, and El Guincho will sing “Con Altura”. In addition, Wisin, Yandel, and Romeo Santos are performing “Aullando”. When it comes to other performers whose songs have not been announced ahead of time, they include Bad Bunny, Banda MS, Fonseca, Kany García, Pedro Capó, Raulin Rodriguez, and Reik.

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019 Presenters

Billboard has reported that some of the presenters taking the stage tonight include Pedro Capó, Natti Natasha, Kany Garcia, Lupillo Rivera, Raymix and Sofia Reyes. Pedro Capó and Kany Garcia are both pulling double duty as presenters and performers. In an interview with Billboard , Garcia talked about Latin pop music today, explaining that, “For many people, it may feel like we have somehow lost what we call traditional music, popular music. But at the same time, it is our culture, and like everything else, it has also gained a boost by so many other things. One of the nice things about pop is its capacity for elasticity. Letting yourself flirt with urban music, with vallenato, with regional Mexican music is the beauty of pop. Pop has the ability to dress in many ways while still being pop at the end of the road.”

Billboard Vice President and Latin Industry Lead Leila Cobo will also appear.