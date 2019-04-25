How to Watch Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show 2019 Online

The 26th Annual Billboard Latin Music Awards are tonight on Telemundo, honoring Latin music’s top recording artists this year. Ahead of the ceremony, nominees, performers, presenters, and invited guests will take the red carpet to pose for photos and answer interview questions in stunning designer looks.

Entertainment Tonight will be on the red carpet with a pre-show starting at 6pm ET, an hour before the Latin Music Awards begin. To watch their red carpet coverage online, visit their ETLive streaming page here. Alternatively, you can stream the red carpet via their ET Live app. Earlier in the day, ET Live will be streaming their coverage of Roc Nation’s charity basketball event “Roc Da Court,” benefiting the Boys and Girls Club Las Vegas. A number of Latinx stars will be present at that event.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are right around the corner! #Billboards2019https://t.co/Eti0FWFTh4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 23, 2019

Billboard also has a red carpet live stream in place on YouTube, scheduled to begin at 6:30pm ET. To watch their coverage when it goes live, click here.

Telemundo describes the 2019 awards as “The annual event that honors the biggest and most popular stars of Latin music. The most prestigious award in the Latin music industry” (translated from Spanish). According to Billboard, the Latin Music Awards are actually the conclusion of a whole Billboard Latin Music week, which took place from April 22 to 25; it is considered “the biggest and longest-running event dedicated to Latin Music in the world.” Awards will be presented in 59 categories.

The Latin Music Awards are being held at the Mandalay Bay Arts Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is where they were held last year, too.

Celebrity artists including Anitta, Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Carlos Vives, CNCO, Marc Anthony, Ozuna, Reik, Romeo Santos, Sebastian Yatra and Wisin, Luis Fonsi, Yandel, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Rosalía, Sean Paul, El Guincho, Pedro Capo, Kany García, Fonseca and Raulín Rodríguez are expected at the awards show, so look out for them and many more on the red carpet. Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino is hosting the night and Juan Luis Guerra will be honored with the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award, so it is very likely that they will get a lot of time and attention on the red carpet, as well.

While you wait for this year’s Latin Music Awards red carpet and to see what your favorite artists will be wearing to celebrate Latin music’s big night, E! Online has put together what they are calling “the Most Dramatic Billboard Latin Music Awards Looks of All Time.”

Tune in to the 26th Annual Billboard Latin Music Awards, Thursday, April 25 at 7/6c on Telemundo.