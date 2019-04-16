Bishop T.D. Jakes releases book: Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power

World renowned pastor, author and filmmaker, Bishop T.D. Jakes, released his latest book, Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power.

The book reveals God’s process for growth and how one can benefit from life’s challenging experiences.

While making a series of appearances in Manhattan to promote his book, Jakes, pastor of The Dallas, Texas megachurch, The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, stopped by New York’s 103.9 FM radio.

While there he participated in a Q&A with radio vet and 103.9 FM Inspire U host, Toya Beasley.

While unpacking the contents of his book to those in attendance, Jakes discussed his motivation in writing his book which explores the hidden mysteries of the human maturation process.

“We are not as smart as we think we are,” he said.

“Sometimes we have to hit a dark place to become who we are supposed to be.”

Jakes identified the search for divine direction, the steps to achieving one’s destiny and how many must be crushed like grapes, via detours and setbacks, before they may reach their full potential; which he inists is all part of God’s plan.

“To open up to the possibility that you can be happy in another environment is wise,” he said.

“It may be better to be wine than to be grapes.”

The description of Jakes’ Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power via Barnes & Noble:

God has blessed each one of us with unique gifts and talents that are designed to grow and develop for our benefit. These qualities are planted like seeds within us and God’s plan is for them to mature and produce abundant fruit in our lives, much like grapes in a vineyard.

“Sometimes if we stop playing God and let God be God, then we’ll be where we’re supposed to be,” said Jakes.

“Sometimes we have these fantasies from TV of what happiness is supposed to be.”

The Crushing is an account of Jakes’ personal journey from those he has crossed paths with.

“Turning pressure into power is turning what is working against you into what will work for you,” explain Jakes.

Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power may be Jakes’ latest, but he’s also written other powerful pieces of work like: Woman, Thou Art Loosed!, Loose That Man and Let Him Go!, So You Call Yourself a Man?, Let It Go: Forgive So You Can Be Forgiven and Power for Living.

Also a Grammy Award winner, Jakes was featured on the cover of Time magazine in 2001 with a headline that read:”Is This Man the Next Billy Graham?”

Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power will be available nationwide this Thursday.