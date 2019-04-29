Tonight, the top 24 artists will perform in front of the coaches for their chance at a spot in the top 13. With all 24 artists performing live, we’ve got an exciting show ahead of us.

As many people know, Blake Shelton has been with “The Voice” since it began in 2011, and he has won six of the previous 15 seasons. This year, Team Blake is full of some of the show’s top performers.

Read on to learn more about them.

Gyth Rigdon

25-year-old Gyth Rigdon hails from Singer, Louisiana, where he grew up on his family’s racehorse farm. At age 15, he joined in on his family’s campfire session at has been playing gigs at a biker bar ever since. He has performed with artists like Jake Owen and Gary Allen.

Dexter Roberts

Dexter didn’t know music was his calling until the school talent show at age 16. At age 23, he was discovered, and played tours nationwide. However, while he was on the rise, he contracted Rocky Mountain spotted fever from a tick, and had to take months off to recover. Now, he’s determined to make a name for himself as a singer.

Kim Cherry

Kim got her musical start in church. She went on to attend Berklee College of Music, where she focused on the saxophone but switched back to singing again when she was 24. Now, she is part of a cover band called Legends of Summer.

Selkii

31-year-old Selkii was born and raised in South Africa. NBC writes, “From scuba diving to surfing, she could always be found in her wetsuit, which is where she gets her nickname “Selkii,” meaning “seal.” Her dream? To one day travel the US in an RV with her husband.

Carter Lloyd Horne

Carter is a full-time musician and plays gigs around town in Georgia. As per NBC’s bio, he grew up with old money but that ended with the 2008 crash. After that, his family moved into a motel, where music was the only thing that “lifted his spirits”.

Andrew Sevener

Andrew is 22 and grew up in a musical family in Alvarado, Texas. His mother was a country singer and his father was in a rock band. These days, he lives in the mobile home that his parents used as a music studio. He works as a motorhome technician.

Recently, Kendra Checketts and Oliv Blu were stolen from Blake. How will things pan out for him? be sure to tune into tonight’s episode at 8pm ET/PT on NBC to find out.