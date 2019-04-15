Best Creeper Bran Memes & Tweets from ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere

The Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones tonight was amazing. The scenes were beautiful and the character interactions had a wonderful blend of nostalgic, bittersweet with a healthy dose of foreboding. But one of the likely unintended comical moments was Creeper Bran. It seemed like no matter where anyone was in Winterfell or what they were talking about, they would turn around and see Bran right there, staring at them. See the best memes, tweets, and jokes about Creeper Bran. Of course, this post will have spoilers for the Game of Thrones premiere.

Yes, Bran is the Three-Eyed Raven now and, as such, has lost whatever social skills he had. But does he need to be that creepy?

Bran was a total creeper all episode 😂 https://t.co/a5J7Zg2Y7h — Tamara Russell (@TamaraRussell05) April 15, 2019

He didn’t want to deal with telling Jon the truth about his lineage, so he conveniently “needed” Sam to have that conversation for him. Hmmm. Every time someone turned around, there was Bran just … listening. Or staring just a little too closely.

Fans are having a lot of fun with the creeper Bran meme. For example, maybe this didn’t literally happen, but I bet he was watching.

He also seems to strangely enjoy talking to people about their deaths in a creepy way.

Creeper Bran memes are definitely going to be a thing.

where are the creeper bran memes — thewileyside (@thewileyside) April 15, 2019

I mean, he can see everything, past, present and future. Obviously he knew about Jon and Daenerys.

Anyone else thing Bran is a creeper now lol bet he uses the raven for pervy reasons 😂 — Lynsie Lee (@LynsieLee) April 15, 2019

That moment when he told Jon that he was “almost” a man was so awkward, you couldn’t help but laugh. And Jon had to get away pretty quick at that point.

Bran was such a creeper in tonight's episode. My whole watch party couldn't help but laugh when he so oddly told Jon he was almost a man. — Jessica (@savestheday91) April 15, 2019

But this isn’t the first time he’s been a creeper. Remember when he told Sansa how beautiful she looked on her wedding night…the night she was raped?

Okay, Bran…do you really have to be such a creeper by describing how beautiful your sister was on the night she was raped? F@cking weirdo. — MartialHorror (@MartialHorror) July 31, 2017

Bran is such a creeper. "You looked so pretty the night your endless nightmare began" Wtf — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 31, 2017

This was predicted in 2017 and it kind of happened.

#gameofthrones can't wait 😊 Bran is such a creepy creeper 👀 😂 pic.twitter.com/VSFyezkWii — Renée ⚡️ (@reneedanielle86) August 6, 2017

This meme is even truer now.

This idea MUST happen.

I need Bran photoshopped in the background of every historical photo like a creeper, stat #GameOfThrones — K (@StoutHearted) April 15, 2019

If there was a Creeper Emmy, Bran would get it.

Bran wins creeper of the year. pic.twitter.com/apwWZgh7c8 — αυdяα ℓεε ʚϊɞ (@aishiteru) April 15, 2019

It’s true.

Bran is so freaking creepy. He's just everywhere looking stoned af being a creeper — 🐺 Magolor 🐲 (@MagolorMudkip) April 15, 2019

It’s not an exaggeration. This was his expression the whole time.

Just me or is Bran continuously just a creeper now. Seriously, wtf #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/RYl3jc4LUS — Maureen Anderson (@parklandproject) April 15, 2019

And let’s not forget that the episode ENDED with Bran being a creeper too. It was a recurrent theme.