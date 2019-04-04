‘Braxton Family Values’ Sisters

Braxton Family Values returns tonight on WE tv. The series picks up after the eponymous siblings sat down for a therapy session that yielded drama, arguments, and shocking revelations. Now, Toni, Tamar, Towanda, Traci, and Trina move forward together. Here’s what you need to know about their return:

Tamar told Entertainment Tonight that she’s optimistic about the current state of things. “I’m just really glad that everybody’s in a better place,” she said. “I love WE tv, and I am excited about our new ventures, and the new relationships. I mean, look, we’ve been together for a long time, and so, that’s expected with any sort of long relationship. So, we’re back. And better than ever.”

The Braxton Sisters Have Said That They’re In a Better Place

“I just feel like everybody had to go back to the basics,” Tamar added. “Like, remember why we signed up for this in the first place. It was a lot of things that was, like, produced, overproduced and overdone and that I was definitely not here for, ’cause it was all about Tamar and Tamar ratting out this one, that one… I had no idea of that! ‘Cause that’s really not what I do. I say my piece and keep it moving. It’s all friendship after that.”

Tawanda is similarly enthusiastic. “We’re still a work in progress,” she explained. “We’re working every day to get better every day, and I just think the one thing that I pulled from this situation is, everything in life is about a choice. Everything in life! You’re either gonna be sad or happy, so I’m making the choice to be happy… today.” Toni, the oldest and most famous of the Braxton family, also spoke about where they are and what fans should expect moving forward.

Toni Will Also Discuss Her Recent Divorce from Husband Vince Herbert

“We’re family and that’s our model,” she remarked. “In the end, we always figure it out, even if we’re not loving each other at that moment, we’ll always love each other. I’m the oldest so, you know, I’m the one that kinda tries to put it all together all the time. But we just love each other, we fight hard — I mean, really hard — but we love hard.”

Toni will also discuss her split from husband Vince Herbert. A teaser clip for tonight’s episode reveals that the R&B singer still harbors pain over the divorce. “I wasn’t just divorcing my husband, I was divorcing my best friend,” she said in the teaser. “I wanna call him, but I can’t really do that… Vince is not my friend, but somebody I respect. But because there’s been so many blurred lines in the relationship, the only alternative that I had was to separate the relationship from the business, and if we’re going to be divorced, we’re gonna live separate lives. I have to let him live his life like he has to let me live my life.”