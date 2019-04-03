Are Britney Spears & Her Boyfriend Sam Asghari Still Together?

Britney Spears has been dating her boyfriend Sam Asghari for a couple of years now, but new reports that Spears needs some time to herself has fans wondering if the two have split.

In recent weeks, neither Spears nor Asghari have posted about one another on social media. While they have done a great job at keeping their romance private since they met in 2016, Asghari had been known to post about Spears from time to time — but he hasn’t done so in quite some time.

The couple has neither confirmed nor denied a split.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears Checked Into a Mental Health Facility Where She Will Live for 30 Days & Asghari Uploaded a Supportive Post

According to TMZ, Spears checked herself into a mental health facility about a week ago. According to the outlet, Spears is distraught over her dad Jamie’s health — he has been very sick since his colon spontaneously ruptured a few months ago. He has undergone two surgeries and TMZ reports that he isn’t doing well.

Spears will remain in treatment for 30 days.

Less than an hour before TMZ published its report on Spears, the pop star took to Instagram to share a post — her first since January 12.

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,'” Spears captioned the post with a smiley face. The post itself is a quote, which you can see below.

On Wednesday evening, Asghari uploaded a post to his Instagram story that seems to be in direct relation to the latest Spears news.

“It isn’t weakness, it’s a sign of absolute strength. People should only be inspired by this. I know I am,” he wrote.

Reports That Spears Was Demanding an Engagement Ring from Asghari Surfaced & Were Debunked

Just a few days ago, Gossip Cop debunked a story from OK! Magazine that falsely reported that Spears was “demanding” an engagement ring from Asghari. While Gossip Cop didn’t confirm nor deny whether or not Spears and Asghari were still together, the site was able to confirm that the story published by OK! wasn’t true.

The last time Asghari posted a photo with Spears on Instagram was mid-February. He hasn’t deleted any of the photos of the two of them together, which seems to suggest that they are still an item.

Meanwhile, Spears hasn’t posted about Asghari since before Christmas. She also still has photos and videos of the two of them together still live on her Instagram account.

READ NEXT: Read More About Britney Spears’ Relationship With Sam Asghari