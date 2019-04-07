Are Britten Cole & Husband Mack Still Together on Married to Medicine LA?

Britten Cole was faced with some tough decisions on last week’s episode of Married to Medicine: Los Angeles after her husband Mack gives her an ultimatum: they need to either find a house quickly, or move back to Florida.

This week, Britten appears to be at even worse odds with her husband after he reaches “breaking point,” on tonight’s episode of M2MLA. The official Bravo synopsis for tonight’s April 7 episode reads:

Britten’s mission in LA hits a snag as her husband reaches a breaking point. Imani’s mother gives her some hard truths about her father. Later, Noelle throws a 40th birthday party Chicago style, but things get weird when the ladies take part in a psychic reading and no one is ready for what the spirit world has to say.

A clip on Instagram shows Britten still struggling to find somewhere for her family to live after checking out a house that she considers a “geriatric ward,” that’s “a million miles from LA.” She knows Mack won’t be pleased with the house, and says she knows Mack will still be “breathing down her neck,” but that the house just isn’t what they are looking for. Check out the clip below.

“He’s logical, he’ll see it and say ‘lets move on,'” she says in the clip. In a solo interview with the cameras she mentions how much today was a “total fricken fail,” and how it’s going to take even longer to find a house.

Due to the ongoing issues between Britten and Mack, fans of the show have been wondering if the two are even still together, or if they’ve decided to separate over their issues with house-hunting. Although Britten is facing some hurdles with her husband, the couple appears to still be together. She has still been posting pictures of her husband on Instagram, with cute captions like “Wednesday looks good on you babe,” and other pictures of the two of them working out together as recently as four days ago, so it doesn’t appear that the two have split up just yet.

Britten and Mack have been married for several years, and share two children together – Ivy and Mack Jr. According to Britten’s bio on Bravo, they were only meant to be in Los Angeles for the summer, until Britten made the decision to move to Los Angeles full-time to “take her career to the next level.”

“Before her husband commits to relocating, he wants to make sure that Britten isn’t making an impulsive decision,” her bio reads. “Britten’s military background taught her to be strong and handle her emotions well in front of others but the mask drops when she struggles to be apart from her family in Los Angeles.”

It is clear enough from her bio that Britten and her husband were already unsure about the move to begin with, especially considering they had just come to LA to visit for the summer before Britten decided she wanted to move. It looks like Mack might just be concerned that she is making a spur-of-the-moment decision without fully thinking it through, and wants to make sure his wife is completely on board with the life-changing move before they commit to it.

Married To Medicine Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Tune in tonight to see how Britten and Mack’s issues unfold.

