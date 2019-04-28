Can You Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon?

Tonight is the third episode of Game of Thrones Season 8, but can you use your favorite streaming services to watch what will likely be the longest and most epic battle in television history? There are two popular streaming services that you can use, just not Netflix.

It’s not that you can’t watch the newest season of Game of Thrones on Netflix. You can’t watch any season of Game of Thrones on Netflix, not even the first season. Game of Thrones is only viewable on HBO and HBO affiliates around the world, plus certain streaming services that offer HBO add-on packages. But that does not include Netflix.

This is different from shows like Star Trek: Discovery, where you have to watch on CBS All Access in the U.S. but you can watch on Netflix around the world outside the U.S.

Netflix doesn’t have Game of Thrones in any country. This is likely partially because Netflix doesn’t have an add-on option for users to pay more for HBO access, like some other popular streaming services offer.

If you have Hulu or Amazon Prime, both streaming services let you watch HBO if you buy an HBO add-on package. You can live stream Game of Thrones episodes as they air or watch them later on either service.

With Hulu, you can only watch Game of Thrones live if you add HBO as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. This will cost you a small additional price, unless you have access to a free trial. Once signed up, you can watch Game of Thrones live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

You can also watch tonight’s Game of Thrones on Amazon Prime, but once again only if you have the add-on that includes HBO content. You have to sign up for the HBO channel that works on Amazon Prime, because you can’t watch Game of Thrones from just an Amazon Prime subscription alone. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Out of the three most popular major streaming services – Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix – only Netflix doesn’t have any Game of Thrones content, including Season 8.

But you better sign up fast if you want to use Amazon or Hulu. Tonight’s episode is going to be one that viewers are talking about for a long time. I’m willing to bet it’s going to be on the level of the Red Wedding. We’re hearing rumors that major characters might die. The White Walker army has just arrived at Winterfell, and brave warriors are ready to battle them and protect loved ones who are hiding in the crypts of Winterfell. But who will live and who will die remains to be seen. HBO is tight-lipped about the episode, not even revealing a title yet. Even the trailer only reveals a little bit. There’s a brief glimpse of a dragon in the trailer, but you can’t even tell which dragon it is or who (if anyone) is riding it. Most of the scenes are very dark.