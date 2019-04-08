Is Carice van Houten Married? Does the Game of Thrones Actress Have a Husband?

Carice van Houten, a dutch actress most recently known for her role as Melisandre of Asshai on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has been dating fellow actor Guy Pearce since 2015. The couple shares one child together, their son Monte Pearce, who was born in August, 2016.

Van Houten, who has portrayed the mysterious Red Woman and priestess of Asshai since the second season of Game of Thrones, met her partner on the set of the film “Brimstone” in 2015, and the couple have been going strong ever since, although they have yet to announce an engagement.

Here’s what you need to know about van Houten and Pearce:

Pearce Wrote a Touching Tribute to van Houten & Monte Last Year When His Album The Nomad Was Released

In May, 2018, Pearce revealed that his split from wife-of-18-years and high school sweetheart Kate Mestitz in 2015 had prompted suicidal thoughts, and 50-year-old actor and singer has credited van Houten and their son Monte for supporting him through a “very challenging period of [his] life.”

Pearce noted that van Houten and Monte came into his life while he was working on his most recent album, The Nomad, and wrote a heartfelt tribute to van Houten and their son in the linear notes of the album, which was released last year. On his website, Guy introduced his album: “The Nomad was a very personal and raw experience for me. It came as a result of my marriage ending in January of 2015.”

He gives a shoutout to his family, and mentions how they’ve been a constant support, but he specifically pointed out van Houten and his son, writing: “Especially a big loving thank you to Carice van Houten and our darling boy Monte, whose arrival in our world came right in the middle of this record. You’ve both changed my life forever and for the better.”

Pearce & van Houten Are Notoriously Private With Their Personal Lives & Keep Their Son Off Social Media

Although the couple has been together for several years, they keep a relatively low profile and don’t often post pictures together on social media. Van Houten has posted a handful of pictures of their child, but usually blocks out his face or only shows a glimpse of his hand.

Pearce doesn’t appear to have an Instagram page, although he is quite active on Twitter. He also rarely posts pictures of his family on the social media site, but does reference them often. Van Houten shared a few pregnancy pictures when she was carrying Monte, and would occasionally update her Instagram page with pictures of the outfits she’d picked out for him that day, but both Pearce and van Houten generally keep him out of the media.

Van Houten Gave Birth to Monte Between Seasons 6-7 of Game of Thrones

Van Houten gave birth to Monte between the last two seasons of Game of Thrones, according to TV Over Mind, and the couple often joked about how excited they were to bring a real-life “shadowbaby” into the world.

After van Houten and Pearce shared the news that they were expecting in 2016, the couple tried to get ahead of the inevitable GoT jokes on Twitter. “Ok. I’m ready for your shadowbaby jokes,” she wrote. Guy retweeted her, adding, “Nothing like the prospect of a shadowbaby to change your mind about becoming a Father !!”

She gave birth to their son in August, 2016. Pearce posted on Twitter that a “cute little package arrived and told us his name’s Monte Pearce. We think we’re gonna keep him. Placenta smoothie anyone?” Van Houten retweeted her husband and added nine emojis, including a baby, a red heart and a martini glass.

Tune in Sunday, April 14 at 9/8c to catch the eighth and final season premiere of Game of Thrones, only on HBO.