Carmelo Anthony, LaLa Anthony Want No More Childen Says Report

NBA free agent, Carmelo Anthony and his wife, LaLa Anthony don’t want any more children according to a report by US Magazine.

Satisfied with her son! LaLa Anthony gave birth to Kiyan, now 12, in 2007, and she told Us Weekly exclusively whether she and her husband, Carmelo Anthony, have plans to give him a younger sibling. “I think I’m done,” the actress, 39, told Us at the American Apparel & Footwear Association’s American Image Awards 2019 earlier this week. “My son has fulfilled me in every single possible way, so I think I’m done, yes.” The Love Playbook author added of her relationship with her son: “[Motherhood] changed my life. My son is my best friend. I live for my son.” One of her favorite things about Kiyan is his honesty. “I actually put a dress on before this one and he was like, ‘Ma, don’t wear that,’” she said. “I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘That’s not a good dress.’” With Mother’s Day coming up, LaLa is hoping to spend the holiday with her boy. “I just like doing nothing with my son — watching movies, sitting on the couch, sometimes going to eat,” she told Us. “For the most part, when you’re always ripping and running with your kids, sometimes doing nothing is like the best.” And her husband, 34, has already given her the greatest Mother’s Day present. “We have a beautiful child together, which is the best gift I could’ve ever gotten from him,” the reality star said of the athlete. “We’re good.” LaLa and Carmelo tied the knot in 2010, split in 2017, and reconciled in December 2018. “[They] truly still love one another,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “It’s so obvious when they’re together. They also both want what’s best for their son and are committed to being a family.”

Carmelo Anthony has not played NBA basketball since November. During his time away, he has been enjoying his time away, he’s been spending time with their son.

In an Instagram post via Anthony last week, you can see Anthony cheering on his son who is playing competitive basketball. In one clipe, Kiyan can be seen showing his strength in the paint, as he gets through a defender who’s close to the rim.

In another part, he dribbles from midcourt and drives to the hoop for an uncontested layup.

The video also shows the preteen sinking a long-range jump shot and sending a nifty pass to one of his teammates.

Then later, his dad is seen giving his son’s team a pep talk at what appears to be a crucial moment of the game. “This is when it gets real,” ‘Melo tells them.

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Carmelo Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks.

What next?

The Houston Rockets traded Anthony to the Chicago Bulls before the NBA’s trade deadline and was later waived.

The third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season — until a mound of LA losses occured.

Anthony has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career with the Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

A long forward, Anthony is the epitome of today’s game, honestly.

He can score!

But he’s also contemplated retirement.

In an interview with Taryn Finley of the Huffington Post recently, Melo suggested he is at peace with the fact he may not play much longer:

“I’m sure [retirement is] coming soon. I’d be sitting lying to you if I said it’s not coming soon. I think I want it to come soon. I don’t think I want to do this forever, but because you love it so much, it’s hard to give it up. At the end of the day, at anything you do, when it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go. But as long as you feel good with that.”

“I hope above all else that whatever it is, however he wants it to end, he gets to walk away and go down on his own terms,” Quentin Richardson, Anthony’s former Knicks teammate told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

He is one of the best 300 players in the world that’s not playing,” TNT’s Kenny Smith told me.

“You can’t say he’s not one of the best 300 players.”

I don’t know if they remember how good of a player he was and still is,” Blake Griffin told Basketball Society Online’s Landon Buford during the regular season.

“Sometimes it’s the situation. It sucks to see as a basketball player to see people act [as if] he is something [that] he is not.”

“He’s a great player,” New York Knicks captain, Lance Thomas told me in December.