Carrie Underwod & Her Husband Hit Up ACM Awards 2019 Two Months After Giving Birth

Two months after Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their second baby into the world, the couple hit up the 2019 ACM Awards. Underwood hit the red carpet with her sexy post-baby body, hit the stage as a performer and sat in the audience as a nominee. It was her first big show appearance since giving birth to her second son.

Recently, Underwood has been talking about her post-baby body and how different it is the second time around. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Underwood said, “My body is completely different than when it was a few months ago, and it’s always weird, kind of, to come back and [ask] … do I still have it? Can I still sing? Because I had an obstruction in this area for nine months, and now it’s gone. And it’s an adjustment period and it’s on the early side of me. It’s the ACMs, I had to come. I wanted to perform.”

Prior to appearing on the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet, Underwood has been speaking out about her post-baby body struggles. In a post on Instagram, Underwood wrote, “I’m going to be honest, “bouncing back” after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again … for my body to feel the way that I know it can. As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me.”

She continued, “As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”

Other recent news in the Underwood household is that Underwood’s husband, Fisher, recently became an American citizen, as reported by Page Six. Fisher originally hails from Canada. Underwood is also gearing up to go on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 beginning in May 2019. She will be making the rounds across the United States, as well as her husband’s home country, Canada.