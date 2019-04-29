Celebrities React to John Singleton’s Death on Twitter

Filmmaker John Singleton has died at the age of 51. He was the first African American to be nominated for Best Director, and his films allowed several actors and aspiring storytellers to start their own careers. With that in mind, its no surprise that Singleton received dozens of tributes and kind words on Twitter.

Angela Bassett, who acted in Boyz n the Hood, said that the director was a spirited collaborator. “I will forever remember him fondly from our first meeting during the audition process. He exuded many things that day… awareness, openness and above all-enthusiasm!” she wrote on Instagram. “Over the years he never lost or left any of that behind. He provided and possessed a clarity of vision that I appreciate from that day till this. He gave a voice and an opportunity to many. Count me in that grateful number.”

Ice Cube, Halle Berry & More Paid Tribute to the late Singleton

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

#JohnSingleton was an innovator – he came with drive & a creative vision when people of color didn’t have the same visibility we do now. He will remain a beacon of light in our community, and today we celebrate his legacy. Rest well my friend, we’ve lost one of the good guys.❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/U3FhJkdRhC — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 29, 2019

RIP to my dear friend and brother #JohnSingleton. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/nktdwJ5RzO — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 29, 2019

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

The best life is when we leave a trail. We leave something on this earth bigger than us. John Singleton….you inspired a generation of Artists. We will shoulder on….'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest". RIP — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 29, 2019

Filmmakers Like Jordan Peele & Ava DuVernay Cited Singleton As a Major Influence

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

We've lost One of the great young masters of film,

John Singleton, who had so much more to do

And to give but will always be remembered — William Friedkin (@WilliamFriedkin) April 29, 2019

There aren’t many of us out here doing this. It’s a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms pic.twitter.com/wKfOaCGFuA — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2019

Farewell my filmmaking friend! Your Boyz story and your laser disc commentary inspired me back before I shot my first film. You made me believe I might be able to be like you: heard. Thank you for leading, John. Wish we had one last chance to talk comics again… #JohnSingleton pic.twitter.com/jZvCxNIIsw — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 29, 2019

I cannot believe this man is gone at such a young age. He was always encouraging, supportive, and gracious to me. I will be calling his and his family’s name in my prayers tonight. Heartbroken and shocked. May God add peace and rest to your ascending soul Mr. John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/5PFug6LQJO — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) April 29, 2019

Singleton was praised by directing peers like William Friedkin and Kevin Smith. The former considered Singleton to be a master of the craft. “We’ve lost One of the great young masters of film, John Singleton, who had so much more to do,” he tweeted. “And to give but will always be remembered.” Smith said that Boyz n the Hood inspired him to think outside the box as a storyteller.

“Farewell my filmmaking friend! Your Boyz story and your laser disc commentary inspired me back before I shot my first film,” he wrote. “You made me believe I might be able to be like you: heard. Thank you for leading, John. Wish we had one last chance to talk comics again.”