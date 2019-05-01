Charles Manson Family Victims: How Many People Did They Kill?

Manson Girls premieres tonight at 10/9c on ABC, and viewers will get an inside look at what life was like to be part of the “Manson Family,” when two former family members – Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme and Dianne Lake – describe what led them into Charles Manson’s life.

This year will mark 50 years since Manson and several members of his “family” were convicted of killing pregnant actress Sharon Tate and seven other people during a bloody rampage in the Los Angeles area during two horrific August nights in 1969. Each of the murders were committed at the behest of Manson.

Here is a look at Charles Manson and the 1969 “Manson Family” murders, courtesy of Crime Museum:

Gary Hinman Murder – July, 1969

In an attempt to find the funds to relocate his “family” elsewhere, Manson ordered Bobby Beausoleil, Mary Brunner and Susan Atkins to go to musician Gary Hinman’s residence and persuade him to turn over a large sum of money that Manson had heard Hinman had recently inherited.

Hinman refused to hand over the money, so Beausoleil held him hostage for several days. Ultimately, Beausoleil murdered Hinman by stabbing him twice in the chest, although Manson had come over at one point and slashed his ear with a sword before he was killed. According to Crime Museum, Hinman’s blood was used to smear “political piggy” on the wall along with the Black Panther’s paw to implicate the Black Panther party in his death.

Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Jay Sebring & Steven Parent Murders – August 9, 1969

According to the book Helter Skelter – The True Story Of the Manson Murders by Vincent Bugliosi (the lead prosecutor of the case) and Curt Gentry, Manson directed Charles Watson, Susan Atkins, Linda Kasabian, and Patricia Krenwinkel to enter the Tate residence and to “destroy everyone in it – as gruesome as you can.”

While Manson’s loyal followers were trespassing on the Tate property on the night of August 9, 1969, Watson encountered Steven Parent, a visitor of the residence’s caretaker, William Garretson, as he was leaving the property. Watson attempted to stab him before shooting him four times in the chest and abdomen.

According to Crime Museums, Watson entered the residence by cutting the screen of a window and opening the front door for Atkins and Krenwinkel. Kasabian kept watch from the driveway while they terrorized and brutally murdered the residents inside. Tate and Sebring were tied together by their necks, while Folger was taken to a bedroom. At one point, Frykowski, who was tied up with a towel, managed to escape, but was attacked by Watson, who struck him over the head with a gun and stabbed him multiple times as he struggled across the lawn. He was stabbed a total of 51 times.

Sebring was shot and stabbed seven times, and Folger managed to escape the room she was being held in, but was chased down by Krenwinkel, who helped Watson stab her to death. Folger was stabbed a total of 28 times.

Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time, witnessed all of her friends murdered before her eyes, and pleaded with Atkins for mercy, but was rejected. She was stabbed a total of 16 times. Neither she nor her unborn child survived.

Leno and Rosemary LaBianca Murders – August 10, 1969

The following evening, on August 10, 1969, Manson and six of the Manson family members – Leslie Van Houten, Steve Grogan, Susan Atkins, Linda Kasabian, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Charles Watson – were involved in another gruesome homicide. Manson wanted to be involved in this murder because he felt like “there wasn’t enough panic from the Tate murders,” according to Crime Museum.

Manson and his followers drove around looking for their next victim until they settled on the home of Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary. Manson and each of his followers gave several different accounts of what actually happened the night of the LaBianca murders, so the exact account is unknown, but Manson claims he and Watson entered the property, tied up LaBianca and his wife, and told them they were just being robbed, and that they wouldn’t be harmed.

After Manson and Watson had collected all of their cash and valuables, Manson instructed Van Houten and Krenwinkel to reenter the home and murder the couple. Manson left the residence and instructed Van Houten and Krenwinkel to follow Watson’s orders, according to Crime Museum.

What followed was a gruesome and horrific homicide. After Watson reentered the home, he stabbed Leno LaBianca several times, before entering the bedroom and helping Van Houten and Krenwinkel stab Rosemary LaBianca, who was stabbed a total of 41 times by the three. Watson then returned to the living room and stabbed Leno several more times. According to Crime Museum, Krenwinkel carved the word “WAR” into Leno’s stomach, stabbed Leno several more times, left a carving fork sticking out from his stomach, and left a knife in Leno’s throat. Leno was stabbed a total of 26 times. They also wrote “Death to pigs,” and “Rise” on the living room wall with Leno’s blood, and smeared the misspelled word “Healter [sic] Skelter” on the refrigerator door.

