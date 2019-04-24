Cillas Givens on My 600 Lb. Life – Season 7 Episode 17

Cillas Givens, of Fairview, Oklahoma, is the subject of tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb. Life. Givens recently traveled to Houston to seek out the help of celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, most commonly known as Dr. Now, to try to shed some weight and get his health back on track, so that he could provide for his fiancée Jessica and her three children.

The official TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Cillas’ food addiction is getting in the way of his ability to be there for his fiancée, Jessica, and her 3 daughters. If he doesn’t lose weight soon, he knows he’ll lose either his girls, or his life.”

In the heartbreaking promo above, one of Givens’ step-daughters tells the cameras tearfully “my dad needs to lose a lot of weight so he can play with me.”

“I’m extremely determined to make my family proud,” Givens says on the TLC series, as the camera cuts to him struggling to get out of bed with a walker.

However, Givens’ transformation is going to be tough, as he’s been bedridden for several years. “I’ve been in my medical bed for the past 2.5 years,” Givens reveals while Jessica and he are driving out to Dr. Now’s office in Texas.

During the drive from Fairview to Houston, Givens and his fiancée Jessica have to stop midway in Denton, Texas, because Givens is running low on oxygen and is exhausted from the ride. “Let’s just find a place to stop and we can change it there once I’m out of this car,” he exclaims as his oxygen machine beeps endlessly in the backseat of the car.

“We’ve made it to Denton, Texas, and I’m at my limit right now,” Givens can be heard saying. “My back is really hurting real bad so I just need to get out but this isn’t going to be simple for me.”

Givens says he is “kind of anxious and nervous to see how this is going to go but it’s got to be better than being in this van,” although he was hoping they wouldn’t have to stop at a hotel. He’s worried the hotel won’t have a bed that can hold his weight, and even if the bed can hold him, he’s worried he won’t be able to sleep comfortably after so many years in his medical bed. He’s also concerned that they will have to call the fire department to help get him out of the van and to the room.

Jessica asks him if there is any possible way he can get into his wheelchair, and he replies “no, there’s not, if there was I would get up and get in it.” She looks slightly exasperated but calls the fire department, who arrives a short time later in a truck. He explains to the firefighters that he weighs over 600 pounds and that he needs an extra hand getting out of the van before the camera cuts out.

The couple has a Facebook and Instagram page to help fans follow his journey, but both are private, so there isn’t much known about his weight-loss progress quite yet. Although it’s unclear at this time if Givens’ finished Dr. Now’s program and successfully lost the weight he set out to lose, TLC did say his transformation was one of the most dramatic on the series, so we are crossing our fingers for a happy ending.

Tune in tonight to catch Givens’ story on My 600-lb Life, which airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.

