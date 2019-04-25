‘Cobra Kai’ Season 2 Spoilers & Finale Ending

Cobra Kai is back for a second season, and with it come shocking developments in the lives of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The characters have come a long way since the original Karate Kid series, and we’ve provided a rundown of the season’s key events, as well as the shocking finale.

SPOILERS AHEAD.

Both Daniel and Johnny go through a lot this season. the second season. Daniel’s desire to continue the teachings of Mr. Miyagi comes to a screeching halt, while Johnny loses his prized pupil Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), who is hospitalized with severe injuries. Johnny also loses the Cobra Kai dojo to John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Tragic Events Occur During the ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 2 Finale

Kreese’s plan to restore the Cobra Kai dojo to its original “no mercy” credo is at odds with Johnny’s teachings, and the two bump heads. As the season progresses, Cobra Kai students quit and join Daniel’s dojo. Kreese does manage to sink his hooks into Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), however, as he becomes even more of a sociopathic bully than he was in the first season.

Cobra Kai also teases the return of Ali (Elisabeth Shue), Daniel’s love interest from the first Karate Kid film. Ali contacts Daniel on Facebook in the last episode. “What that’s going to be, and is [Ali] going to come back into this world and how is that going to be? That still has yet to be defined,” Macchio told io9. “And there are other discussions with other characters in other story areas. I think until they sit down in that room with the staff and really start putting it up on the wall, as they say, those discussions [won’t] really get deeper. So I don’t know exactly.”

The Series Teases the Return of Daniel’s Original Love Interest Ali

In the finale episode, “No Mercy”, the rival dojos don’t wait for a tournament to challenge each other. Instead, their high school becomes the backdrop for a vicious rumble between the teenagers in Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai. The rumble proves so vicious that some of the teachers who try to break things up get caught in the middle of it. Miguel falls off a staircase, becoming critically injured in the process.

Series creators Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg talked about their decision to end the season on such a shocking note. “We looked at things like The Outsiders and West Side Story as classics that took these Shakespearean relationships and thrust them into a big brawl,” Schlossberg told IndieWire. “This has the feeling of what you get out of the All Valley Tournament with different fights, but the challenge is finding the order in the disorder because it’s not a tournament, it’s just a melee.”

And so, we spent the entire season building up these rivalries, so that when this big moment happened, you can break off into different stories within the fight, special moments for each of the rivalries,” he continued. “We tried to build the school geography out, so that there was a progression going from downstairs, to the stairs, to upstairs, while branching off to different parts of the school.”