Colin Guinn & Christie Woods on ‘The Amazing Race’

UPDATE: Dana and Matt have won the race. Click here for the full recap. Tonight is the season 28 finale of The Amazing Race, with six contestants left in the running to win one million dollars. The official synopsis of tonight's episode reads: The final three teams race from Shenzhen, China, to Santa Barbara, California for the final leg of the race, where they must jump off a building more than 150 feet high and perform the harrowing task of synchronized mountaineering. The finale episode is titled "The Only First That Matters" and even thought viewers are focused on the finale, many are all ready asking about next season. Season 29 films from May to August 2016, according to the show's casting site, so no premiere date has been released yet. Bustle reports that a Fall premiere is likely for season 29, but let's get back to tonight's big event. To get the details on each remaining team, click through our gallery of the contestants who are in it to win it.

Colin Guinn and Christie Woods are back on The Amazing Race. The couple previously finished second during the show’s fifth season, and now they are gunning for the top spot. Learn more about them, and why the feel their past experience will help them succeed this time around.

Guinn is a tech entrepreneur, while Woods is a sex, love, and relationship coach. They currently live in Austin, Texas and have two children together; Achilles, 12, and Cruz, 6. When asked what they are most proud of, the couple cited their children. “[I’m most proud of] creating a beautiful life with Christie, our two beautiful boys, Achilles and Cruz, a successful career doing what I love with people that I love, and a daily practice that allows me to maintain high vibrations,” Guinn said.

Guinn & Woods Previously Competed on the 5th Season of ‘The Amazing Race’

Woods said that her proudest achievement has been “raising my boys and up-leveling my relationship with Colin.” Woods regularly posts photos of her family on Instagram. She posted a lengthy tribute to her son on his recent birthday. “12 years ago today this beautiful human was born… truly, my greatest teacher,” she wrote. “Nothing could have prepared me for the journey to come. And no surprise we named him Achilles. A force to be reckoned with! You came at a time in our life when we needed some serious grounding. And you sparked a revolution in our hearts and minds. I am forever grateful to you. Thanks for choosing me and thanks for being YOU!!”

Guinn talked about the difference between his first and second appearance on The Amazing Race with CBS. “Watching myself run The Amazing Race 15 years ago gave me the opportunity to look in on myself from the outside and see just how unconscious and full of ego my behavior was,” he said. “Since then, I have done many years of work to broaden my perspective and come from a more loving and collaborative mindset.”

The Couple Have 2 Children Together: Achilles & Cruz Guinn

“I hope to enter this engineered reality that is designed to bring on extreme stress and reduce resilience and apply the principles and practices that have transformed my daily life to see if they can help me have a much more harmonious experience while still being every bit as competitive as we were the first time around,” he added.

According to MJs Big Blog, Guinn and Woods are actually the winners of The Amazing Race. There is video evidence supporting the claim that the couple, Tyler Oakley & Korey Kuhl, and Leo Temory & Jamal Zadran are the Final 3 teams. The final leg of the race took place in Detroit, and Guinn and Woods were said to be way ahead of the other two teams.