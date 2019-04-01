David Blaine Girlfriend: Is the Magician Currently Dating Anyone?

David Blaine doesn’t appear to have a girlfriend, nor has he ever been married, according to popular celebrity relationships website Who’s Dated Who.

Blaine is currently the subject of an investigation. On Monday, April 1, the Daily Beast reported that Blaine has been accused of sexually assaulting at least two women. The New York Police Department has been notified and is currently looking into the case.

“The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors,” Chief Spokesman Phil Walzak said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blaine Was Engaged to Alizee Guinochet But They Split in 2014

Blaine was engaged to Alizee Guinochet from 2009 until 2014. Guinochet is a model who hails from France. She has done work for Fashion Model Management of Milan, Chic Management, MD Management, and Next Model Management, in addition to several other agencies.

Blaine and Guinochet welcomed a daughter on January 27, 2011. As previously reported by Heavy, Guinochet went into labor during a snowstorm and Blaine hailed a snow plow to get them to the hospital.

Blaine’s daughter, Dessa, has made a few appearances on his Instagram account. She turned 8 earlier this year.

He Has Dated Several High-Profile Women, Including Madonna

Over the years, Blaine has been linked to several high-profile women. He dated Madonna for a short period of time in 1998, and dated beauty mogul Josie Maran for a couple of years in the early 00s. He has also dated Bijou Phillips and Fiona Apple.

Blaine has previously talked about his career and how it has affected his romantic life.

“I think you are always alone. If your life is based around what you do, I think it is difficult not to be caught in your own web of… whatever it is you are tangling yourself into,” he told the Telegraph in 2014.

Blaine Was Accused of Rape by Model Natasha Prince

Former model Natasha Prince came forward and accused Blaine of raping her back in 2004. At the time, the Scotland Yard launched an investigation into the claims, which Blaine vehemently denied.

Prince told her story to the Daily Beast in 2017, opening up about what she claims happened between her and Blaine.

“At some point, I was on the bed, face-forward, and he was behind me. I think it woke me up a little bit, because I’d never had that [anal sex] done to me before. I remember moving around a lot. I was limp, and I was very floaty; I was in and out of a deep sleep,” she said, in part.

Prince did not report the alleged rape to the police until 2016. An investigation was launched, but charges were never filed.

“Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape. The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and inquiries continue,” the Scotland Yard said in a statement to The Daily Beast.