Hulu’s ‘The Act’: Dee Dee Blanchard Crime Scene Photo & Facebook Posts

With The Act airing on Hulu, more people are looking into Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder and the sentencing of her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, to 10 years in jail. The Hulu series is dramatizing the Blanchards’ lives and what happened. The final episode is slated to appear on April 17, 2019.

HBO released a documentary about the Blanchards called Mommy Dead and Dearest in 2017. You can watch it here. During the documentary, HBO released crime scene photos from Dee Dee’s stabbing murder, including the one below:

There are more graphic crime scene photos, but they are so graphic in nature that Heavy won’t be including them in this post. A Reddit thread was created about Dee Dee Blanchard’s death here and that thread includes a link to the full set of crime scene photos. But be warned: the photos include showing Dee Dee Blanchard’s body, and many might find those photos disturbing.

Dee Dee Blanchard was stabbed to death by Nicholas Godejohn, Gypsy Rose’s boyfriend. Godejohn is serving time in prison for murder and Gypsy Rose testified at his trial.

Gypsy Rose herself pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving 10 years in jail. She planned Dee Dee’s murder with her boyfriend after years of suffering from her mother pretending she had numerous illnesses that she did not, and underfeeding her to make her look younger than she was.

On the day that Dee Dee was murdered, either Gypsy or Nicholas took to Dee Dee and Gypsy’s Facebook page and made a disturbing post about her death. The Facebook page has since been made into a memorial page.

Here’s a screenshot of the post made shortly after Dee Dee was killed in 2015 and the reactions from people who saw it.

Friends and neighbors had no idea what was happening at first and had a big discussion about what to do about the post. Kimberly Blanchard, who is not related to Dee Dee or Gypsy, was a neighbor who made some followup replies. Her husband David Blanchard spoke to Springfield News-Leader in 2015 about how he crawled into their home through a window that day to make sure they were OK. He said he was in their home for less than five minutes after seeing the Facebook post, touched very little, and didn’t see anything suspicious. He said deputies gave him “quasi-permission” to go inside. Days later he found more details about what was going on with his neighbors.

Here are more posts on Facebook on Dee Dee’s wall that day, including from Kimberly as she and her husband tried to figure out what was happening. First, they called the police about the post.

And they updated others on what was happening.

She let people know if they knew anything else.

And another neighbor shared updates too.

Friends and neighbors tried to offer ideas and piece together what was happening.

And Kimberly realized that whoever left the post was likely still reading all their responses.

At first police thought that Gypsy Rose was missing or possibly kidnapped, until they connected her to her mother’s death.