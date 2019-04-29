Did Drogon Live or Die on ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3?

Drogon has captured the hearts of Game of Thrones fans since he first hatched out of one of Daenerys’ dragon eggs so long ago. He’s always been the toughest of the group, but he and Dany also had the closest bond. Did he survive the Battle of Winterfell? This post has spoilers for Season 8 Episode 3.

We’re happy to share that YES, Drogon did survive the Battle of Winterfell. Things looked scary at moments, but he made it through.

Dany rode Drogon from the beginning of the battle through the entire war until she fell off near the end of the episode. She and Drogon rescued Jon Snow and landed in the process. But they stayed on the ground for too long and the wights attacked Drogon. So many leaped on Drogon that I became scared they would kill them. The scene is below.

Drogon had to take off, with wights on him, leaving Dany behind. I hadn’t been this scared for Drogon since the scene in the video below, when he saved Dany in Season 5 Episode 9.

For most of the episode after this, we didn’t know what happened to Drogon. We saw Viserion in all his blue fire glory, and Jorah stepped in to rescue Dany. But Drogon was nowhere to be found.

At the end, Drogon finally turned back up, free of wights. Jorah saved Dany but died in the process. After the Night King was killed and all the White Walkers and wights died, it was finally safe for Drogon to return.

He landed next to Dany and curled around her, aware of how heartbroken she was over Jorah’s death, seeking to comfort her in the best way that he could.

Thankfully, Rhaegal also survived, even though we didn’t see him after he struggled when he crash landed with Jon.

Both Drogon and Rhaegal are in the trailer for next week.

Here are photos of the dragons in the trailer.

Yes, Drogon and Rhaegal are alive and well, surviving the Battle of Winterfell and ready to fight another day. But they still have Qyburns Scorpion weapon to contend with. But for now I will be thankful that they are fine and try not to worry too much about the future.