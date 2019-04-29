Did Ghost Live or Die in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3?

A big question that is bugging viewers after watching Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 tonight is whether Ghost lived or die. Did Jon Snow’s faithful direwolf survive while Jon was out riding Rhaegal during the battle? We now know for certain. Read on to learn more. This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 3.

We’re happy to announce that yes, Ghost did survive the Battle of Winterfell in Season 8 Episode 3.

The last we saw him in the episode, he was running into the darkness with the Dothraki.

Melisandre arrived unexpectedly and approached Jorah. “Tell them to lift their swords.” She said a chant and everyone’s swords and weapons were set aflame. It’s like everyone is Azor Ahai. With their weapons on fire, the Dothraki charged just after Melisandre said that she would not live through the night. Ghost was by their side.

But then their lights disappeared and darkness engulfed them. Only Jorah was seen returning and we did not see Ghost again in the episode.

But I’m excited to share that we DO see Ghost in the trailer for Episode 4.

Here’s a screenshot of the scene Ghost is in. It happens about 18 seconds into the trailer.

You can see him just behind Dany, near the right side of the photo.

I’m so excited that Ghost survived and can only hope he will have some fun things to do in future episodes.

Because CGI is expensive, Ghost wasn’t in Season 7 at all, much to fans’ disappointment. Sansa briefly mentioned Ghost in Episode 5 of Season 7, but aside from that, he wasn’t in the plot. Bryan Cogman, a writer for Game of Thrones, revealed that he wrote a scene for Ghost in Season 7, but it was cut. He was going to show Ghost when Jon left the Winterfell crypts. He petted Ghost and asked him to take care of Sansa. Cogman guessed that the scene was cut because the CGI for Ghost was too expensive.

We had heard that Ghost was coming back for Season 8 and he’s going to do “some pretty cool things” in the final season, according to Joe Bauer, special effects supervisor of Game of Thrones. Today we saw him running into battle with the Dothraki. I wish we had seen him again when Jon was hiding from Viserion’s flames, or perhaps protecting Sansa or Arya. (I would have loved to see Nimeria show up to help Arya too.)

But I’m also just really thankful that we’re seeing Ghost again in any form, and that he didn’t die tonight. We’ll see him again next week.