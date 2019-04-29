Did Viserion Live or Die on ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3?

Everyone was heartbroken when Viserion was killed in Season 7 and the Night King turned him into an ice dragon. But did he live or die yet again in Season 8 Episode 3 of Game of Thrones? Read on for more details. This post will have spoiler for Season 8 Episode 3.

Viserion was a crazy strong WMD during the Battle of Winterfell. With blue fiery flames that never stopped, he killed hordes of people, especially once he landed in Winterfell. Jon barely survived and would have died if Arya hadn’t taken out the Night King when she did.

But did Viserion live or die?

Technically he’s undead. But as far as we know, he died “again” when the Night King was killed by Arya. Everyone the Night King brought to life died: that includes every White Walker and Viserion, whom the Night King personally resurrected into the undead dragon that he was.

It’s sad. Viserion was the smallest of Dany’s dragons and spent part of his life caged up. Once he was finally free, he was “caged” again by the Night King until he finally died a second time.

With the information available to us at this time, we can only guess that Viserion’s death is a permanent one this time. Unless some strange magic revives the Night King, there is no reason to believe that Viserion is coming back.

Thankfully, Drogon and Rhaegal both survived the Battle of Winterfell. Both dragons are seen in the trailer.

Here’s another look at the crazy scene where Viserion and Rhaegal fought. Viserion was obviously not of his own mind anymore. The old Viserion was gone, replaced by a pawn solely under the Night King’s control.

I have to wonder if the Night King even had a mind of his own. He was brilliant but never spoke. He was once a man until the Children of the Forest plunged dragonglass into his heart and turned him into the being he was today. The Night King was created to destroy mankind before they destroyed the Children of the Forest. Perhaps he was only carrying out his programming, and Viserion too as an extension of him.

Viserion breathed magical blue fire, reminiscent of the magic the Children of the Forest used. Episode Director Jeremy Podeswa talked to the Huffington Post about the fire last season. He said, “The way I looked at it was, when the sept burned down, that was green fire, and so then the dragon is going to have some kind of blueish fire… It’s certainly still fire — it has the ability to burn the Wall and melt snow. But it’s going to have a different kind of magical quality to it, because it’s coming from an undead dragon.”

Viserion did die in Season 8 Episode 3. Unless more magic is at work, we won’t be seeing him again.