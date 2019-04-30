RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley Fights & Feuds

Dorit Kemsley has gotten into several fights with her Real Housewives co-stars over the years, and tonight she will get into it with Lisa Vanderpump. The former friends will connect for the first time since the infamous ‘Puppygate’ scandal, and based on the teaser, it doesn’t look as though it goes smoothly.

In the teaser, Dorit’s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley tells her that he planned a lunch with Lisa, in the hopes that they can reconcile. Things are apprehensive from the jump, and Dorit explains that she has a hard time believing that Lisa didn’t leak the story about the puppy to Radar Online. Lisa doesn’t appreciate the lack of faith, and tells Dorit: “If you believe I gave a story to Radar Online, we don’t have a friendship.”

Dorit Kemsley Is Currently Feuding With Lisa Vanderpump

Dorit and Lisa’s feud has been going on for the past few months. The former has denied leaking the story countless times, but Dorit remains steadfast in her accusations. “When I saw the Radar Online article, my initial thought was that the information had been supplied by Lisa V or her team because most of it was described in Lisa’s voice,” she wrote in a blog post. “What solidiﬁed my assumption was the fact that there are certain points addressed in the scathing article that only Lisa V and her team were privy to.”

Dorit has also gotten into it with fellow housewife Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She accused Teddi of “stirring the pot” and spreading rumors about her friendship with Lisa Ann. Teddi eventually came clean and admitted to “stirring the point” on the Bravo website. “My apology to Dorit is sincere. I’m sorry that it all happened the way it did, and if I could go back, I would have just shown all of the texts in the Bahamas,” she wrote.

Kemsley Has Also Fought With Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

“When making a plan to bring a story up, I wasn’t just going to do it out of thin air,” she continued. “I was open with all the women before then that I was involved in some way, which is why it was so easy for Dorit (and the rest) to be understanding and forgiving.”

Dorit addressed the drama in her life, and the fact that fans often judge her, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “You have to watch the show, and it’s not really fair for us to play it out in the press because ultimately you have to watch it; it’s a reality show,” she explained. “So, you will see what really happened. And I encourage the audience to tune in and see the real story and not, you know, someone’s agenda or something self-serving. Playing it out in the press, you know, everything is always a bit inflated and it’s one-sided.”