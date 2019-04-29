Did the Dragon Rhaegal Live or Die in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3?

Hours after Season 8 Episode 3 of Game of Thrones premiered, some fans still have a few questions. One of the main questions is whether the dragon Rhaegal survived the battle. Did he live or die? Read on for the details.

This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 3.

In the Battle of Winterfell, Jon rode Rhaegal and Dany rode Drogon. Poor undead Viserion was also ever-present, revived under the Night King’s control.

During the episode, Jon and Dany struggled to maintain control of their dragons in the icy wind and storms of the Long Night battle. At one point, the Night King turned his sights on Jon and attacked him, but Dany and Drogon came to Jon and Rhaegal’s rescue. We saw Rhaegal grounded and Jon struggling off. Then we saw Dany knock the Night King off of Viserion, but they both survived.

At one point, Drogon was on the ground with Dany and was attacked by a horrific number of wights. Drogon had to take off and leave Dany so he could live. He knew this would be Dany’s preference. She wouldn’t want to lose another dragon.

Jorah came to Dany’s rescue. In the end, we saw Dany crying over Jorah’s body while Drogon nestled down next to her, comforting her. It was apparent that Drogon survived.

Viserion, meanwhile, did not. The undead dragon nearly killed Jon Snow, while Rhaegal was nowhere to be seen. But when Arya took out the Night King, Viserion died as well.

But what happened to Rhaegal? We didn’t see him again during the battle. He seemed to just disappear.

We’re pleased to say that Rhaegal did not die in this episode. The proof was found in the trailer for next week.

We see quite a few scenes with dragons in the trailer.

Sure, the photos above are all of just on dragon. But look at this screenshot:

Here we clearly see two dragons flying over Winterfell in the trailer. So we’re happy to say that both Drogon and Rhageal survived the long night.