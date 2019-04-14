Emilia Clarke Net Worth: What’s Her Salary for Daenerys on Game of Thrones?

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys on Game of Thrones, is a multimillionaire thanks in part to the show. Her salary is increasing even more for the final season. Read on to learn more about how much she makes and her net worth.

According to statistics released by Variety in August 2017, Emilia Clarke made $500,000 per episode at that point in time, but she’s making more now. Making the same are her co-stars Kit Harington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, and Lena Headey.

But according to Daily Express in 2017, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage had all signed contracts that could earn them up to £2million per episode thanks to bonuses. This extra money is due to clauses which give them bonuses based on syndication payments from 170 countries.

But their salary is even larger now. In October 2018, The Hollywood Reporter estimated that Harington, Clarke, Dinklage, Headey, and Coster-Waldau were each making $1.2 million per episode in Season 8. They negotiated these raises during Season 7. Prior to Season 7, they were making about $150,000 an episode from 2013 on.

This means that in total, Clarke, Harington, Headey, Coster-Waldau, and Dinklage could each be earning $7.2 million for the final season, possibly more if you include bonuses for syndication.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Emilia Clarke’s total net worth is $13 million. This is not just from Game of Thrones, although that’s a huge part of it. She has also appeared in movies like Terminator: Genesis and The Garden of Last Days. She was also a main character on Solo: A Star Wars Story and was featured on Me Before You.

Emilia Clarke owns a $4.64 million home in Venice Beach, California. It has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a 30-foot swimming pool, Curbed shared. She purchased the house in 2016, which is about 2,800 square feet in size. The home also a beautifully landscaped outdoor area along the side of the house that you can reach through sliding glass doors in the living room and dining area.

You can see photos of the beautiful home on Trulia. The home was built in 2009.