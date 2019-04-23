Eminem’s Stage Name Used in a Joke by Another Rapper

Eminem is living his best life.

Per Hip Hop DX:

The Detroit rapper is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his Slim Shady LP with some new merchandise. This Friday (April 26), the rap superstar will release a Slim Shady LP collection through his online store and unveil previously unreleased artwork from the album. As part of the anniversary celebration, Eminem’s site is also hosting retrospective pieces about his major label debut. Fans can currently read an interview with SKAM2, who was famously referenced on “Stan” and did the illustrations for the Slim Shady LP’s original packaging. Earlier this year, Eminem dropped an expanded edition of the Slim Shady LP. The reissued version featured bonus tracks such as “Get You Mad” and “Bad Guys Always Die” as well as instrumentals and a cappella cuts.

This is a golden time for Eminem.

Per Page Six:

Eminem is celebrating 11 years of sobriety. The “Lose Yourself” rapper, 46, marked the occasion by posting a photo of his sobriety coin on social media on Saturday. “11 years – still not afraid,” the rapper captioned the picture. Sobriety coins are given to members of Alcoholics Anonymous and other 12-step programs to mark how long they’ve been able to stay sober. Having been sober since April 2008, Eminem has previously spoken about his struggle with prescription drugs. In 2009, he told Vibe (via People), “It’s no secret I had a drug problem. If I was to give you a number of Vicodin I would actually take in a day? Anywhere between 10 to 20. Valium, Ambien, the numbers got so high I don’t even know what I was taking.”

Worth noting: Eminem has a fan in fellow lyricist, Matisyahu.

A Jewish American reggae vocalist, beatboxer, and alternative rock musician, Matisyahu is pretty awesome.

While his “One Day” and “King Without A Crown” tracks have achieved critically acclaimed success, he released his Undercurrent album, last May.

So with the stage name being Matisyahu, ‘ya gotta wonder: what does one call him for short?

“People call me Matis unless I’m with my kids, then they call me Matis and the Yahus M is cool too, though that sounds nice,” Matisyahu told me on Scoop B Radio.

His stage name may be one thing, but his birth name is Matthew Paul Miller. “There are actually a lot of rappers with the initials, M.M.,’” he said.

“I’m Matthew Miller, Eminem is Marshall Mathers, there’s a lot of us! Next time you hear a white rapper, check out his initials because there’s a lot of M.M.”