‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8: Why Arya Stark & Gendry are Endgame

After almost two years, Game of Thrones finally returned for its eighth and final season, with it coming a reunion of two characters for which viewers have been waiting to happen for years: the reunion of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams and Gendry (Joe Dempsie).

Both characters have been through hell and back since they last saw one another. Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) helped save Gendry from being executed by Melisandre (Carice van Houten) in Season 3, and wasn’t seen again until Season 7, where he was a key part in helping Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and his team of elite warriors go beyond the Wall to ensnare a White Walker for evidence. Among Arya’s many feats of revenge and sustained tragedies, she honed her fighting skills as a Faceless Man, murdered Walder Frey (David Bradley) and his entire house of generals in retaliation for the Red Wedding, and most recently, schemed with Sansa (Sophie Turner) to execute Lord of Baelish aka Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen).

Arya and Gendry were not sure if the other was still alive, the odds being in neither of their favor. So, when they finally match eyes in the Season 8 premiere, it’s one of the most satisfying reunions in the show’s history. She asks him to make her a weapon made of Valyrian steel, for which he jokes “I always knew you were a little rich girl.”

Their relationship is grounded in friendship and respect, as Arya was still a child when they last parted ways. And while their deep connection remains unaltered, thriving through differing allegiances, and fingers crossed, the Great War.

Naturally, these two will strategize and fight alongside Jon Snow and the Realm’s grand army in defeating the White Walkers before taking the time to discuss their feelings. As it stands, the two have a lot of catching up to do.

What Happened the Last Time Arya and Gendry Were Together?

The daughter of Ned Stark and the bastard son of Robert Baratheon haven’t actually seen each other since episode 5 of Season 3, when the Brothers Without Banners sold Gendry to the red witch, Melisandre. Prior to this deal, Gendry had told Arya that he wouldn’t be following her to the Wall, that he wanted to stay with the Brothers crew because it’s the only family he’s even known.” In this heart strings-pulling scene, Arya tells Gendry, “I can be your family,” which is her way of saying, “I love you. Gendry replied, “Not my family, you’d be my lady.”



Arya and Gendry’s First Interaction was in Season 1

When Gendry first met Arya in Season 1, they were both fleeing from King’s Landing to join the Night’s Watch. Arya was pretending to be a boy named “Arry,” so that no one would know she was a Stark, and Gendry didn’t have to lie about anything, for he had no clue that he was the bastard son of King Robert. Arya was running because her father had just been beheaded by King Joffrey and Gendry needed to run because Cersei Lannister decided she wanted all of the bastards of King Robert dead. Gendry knew someone was trying to have him killed, but not why.



During their first interaction with one another, Gendry helped scare off two boys that were picking on Arya, Hot Pie (Ben Hawkey) and Lommy Greenhands (Eros Vlahos), both of whom end up becoming two of their closest confidents while fleeing toward the Wall. While Lommy dies in Season 3, Hot Pie survives as a cook. In Season 7, he is the one who tells Arya that her brother Jon has been named King of the North, spurring Arya to change her course toward King’s Landing and head straight to Winterfell.

Their Union Makes a Long Time Prophecy Fulfilled



Back in Season 1, Robert Baratheon told Ned Stark, “I have a son. You have a daughter. We’ll join our houses.” At the time, King Robert was suggesting his son Joffrey marry Sansa, a jinxed union since Joffrey was actually a Lannister.

Will they Marry?

Now, it’s not clear whether or not marriage is something Arya wants, or is allowed since becoming a knight, but she and Gendry are endgame. Together, they would fulfill the Robert’s prophecy of finally uniting the Baratheon and Stark houses. And if these two fearless warriors choose to keep their affection toward one another a close friendship, it would be mirroring the friendship their fathers once had.

Arya and Gendry’s relationship also makes up for the ill-fated match of Robert Baratheon and Lyanna Stark. King Robert was meant to marry Lyanna before she eloped with Rhaegar Targaryen, but then Robert killed Rhaegar with a single blow from his war hammer, a weapon for which everyone knows has been the natural choice of weapon for Gendry.

