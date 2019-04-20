‘Game of Thrones’ Bracket Season 8 Episode 2 & Death Pool: Who Will Die & Who Will Live?

We made it through the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere with just one death, but there are surely more to come. And it’s still unclear who will be sitting on the Iron Throne at the end. That’s why there are so many fantasy leagues, debates, and odds predictions based on who will die next. Here are some of the biggest predictions about who will die next and who will live in Episode 2. This post has spoilers from the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones.

Euron Greyjoy Is Still Favored as the Next To Die

Lena Headey originally disagreed with D&D on #Cersei hooking up with #Euron after he brought the Golden Company mercenaries to King's Landing — 'I kept saying, she wouldn’t, she wouldn’t, that she would keep fighting,’ (via @EW) #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/WoB09fpV8m — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) April 16, 2019

OddsShark.com has noted that once again, Euron Greyjoy is favored to be the next to die on Season 8. He’s the favorite at +210, followed by Yara (+250), Sansa (+350), Theon (+750), Jamie (+1000), Cersei (+1200), Daenerys (+2500), Arya (+5000), Tyrion (+5000), and finally Jon Snow (+8000.) The odds haven’t changed on these characters since the premiere aired.

Cersei Is Favored To Die Closer to the End of the Season

Meanwhile, Cersei is favored to die too, but not until around Episode 5 or 6, OddsShark shared. She’s favored at -650 to die in Episode 5 or 6, and +450 for Episode 3 or 4.

Arya Is Still Favored for Killing Cersei

I hope Arya will have the chance to kill Cersei pic.twitter.com/gMyKN2jhuu — 𝐜 𝐡 𝐥 𝐨 𝐞 (@sxshaaa) April 20, 2019

Arya is still the favorite for killing Cersei at +150, with Jaime being next at +180, Sansa at +650, and Tyrion at +800. As a side note, many think Arya will take the face of someone Cersei trusts to kill her, and that theory is part of the reason why Arya is so heavily favored.

In general, Cersei is favored at -110 as being the next Lannister to die on the show (last week she was -115), with Jaime next at +110, followed by Tyrion at +400 (last week he was at +250.)

Arya is favored as the next Stark to die at -130 (from -150 last week), with Bran next at +225 (he was +180 last week) and Sansa at +200 (she was +300 last week.)

Jon Is Favored for Sitting on the Iron Throne Instead of Bran

The Iron Throne is calling on Jon and he's like… #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/SH7jOmJt8c — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 15, 2019

Last week, Bran was the betting favorite for sitting on the Iron Throne at the end, according to OddsShark. He was the favorite at +220, followed by Jon Snow at +350, then Sansa (+500), and Daenerys (+700).

But now things have changed and Jon Snow is the new betting favorite after the Season 8 premiere at +225, followed closely by Bran at +275. Next up is Sansa +500, Daenerys +550, Gendry +650, and Petyr Baelish +1250. Yes, he’s dead. But even though he died, Littlefinger still is ranked as having a chance at sitting on the Iron Throne, thanks to a fan theory that he’s still secretly alive.

By the way, if you’re excited about the idea of Cleganebowl, the odds are +100 for Cleganebowl in Episodes 1-4, and -130 for Episodes 5-6.

