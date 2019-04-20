Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Airing a New Episode on Easter 2019?

Easter is this Sunday, April 21, 2019. But will Game of Thrones be airing a new episode on Easter Sunday?

The answer is yes. Yes, Game of Thrones will air a new episode on the night of Easter Sunday, April 21.

Some shows like to take breaks on major holidays, but not Game of Thrones. In fact, Game of Thrones is known for having “special” episodes on major holidays like Easter, Mother’s Day, or Father’s Day. (And by the way, Game of Thrones will be airing on Mother’s Day too this year.)

The episode will air on Easter Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. It doesn’t have a title yet, so we can only refer to it as Season 8 Episode 2. In the UK, it will air on April 22 at 2 a.m. BST and then later that night at 9 a.m. The 2 a.m. timing is so that people in the UK can watch at the same time as people in the U.S. if they want.

The Mother’s Day episode is only 58 minutes long; just four minutes longer than last week’s episode. This feels far too short, but don’t worry. We’ll have longer episodes after that, ranging from 1 hour 18 minutes to 1 hour 22 minutes. This will be the last episode under 60 minutes in the season.

David Nutter, who directed the premiere, will also be directing the Easter Sunday episode.

The Easter schedule is already proving problematic for some people, especially the ones whose family are wanting them to celebrate on Sunday night during the show.

When your family wants you over for Easter but Game of Thrones is at 9 pic.twitter.com/SQO4AYClf2 — AFunkyDiabetic (@FunkyDiabetic1) April 18, 2019

Hopefully my family puts on game of thrones during the easter dinner tbh. — ♎️🌈🇩🇴 Arya Stark Stan (@R_S_MIA) April 19, 2019

My family that is coming over for Easter better be out of my house by 8:30 bc game of thrones starts at 9 and I’m not messing around — Jenna Lombardi (@LombardiJenna) April 20, 2019

But others are going all out and having an Easter-themed Game of Thrones viewing party on Sunday.

Ready for tomorrow’s Easter Egg competition in work.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/yoLcfo0FNG — Emma poole (@Emmapoo08839494) April 17, 2019

And of course, the show airing on Easter is providing for some entertaining tweeting.

Not sure if this is a teaser for a church’s Easter service or an episode of Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/FGeVctT1eU — Rachael Amy (@rachaellamy) April 19, 2019

Was just getting my coffee and this man looked at me and said, “Happy Easter, Passover, or Game Of Thrones. Whatever you celebrate.” I felt that. — Emily Klivan (@emilyklivanx) April 19, 2019

Mom: Easter Sunday!

Me: Game of Thrones! — Tiara✊🏾 (@tiaraamichelle_) April 19, 2019

The show also comes the day after 420, which makes for a fun weekend.

Easter, 420, game of thrones. I might just leave the Internet alone this weekend. — Jeff (@jffjnny) April 19, 2019

