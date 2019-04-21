Happy Game of Thrones & Happy Easter! The Best Memes & Tweets about the Dual Holiday

HBO’s final season of Game of Thrones isn’t taking breaks for anyone, and that includes the Easter holiday. The show is known for having some crazy things happen on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, and now fans are wondering how the episode might overlap with Easter. They have some fun ideas and are sharing their thoughts online with some great memes. Here are the best. (And of course, these may have spoilers through the Season 8 premiere.)

Some fans are already trying to figure out how they’re going to deal with a family gathering that might overlap with Game of Thrones airing.

When your family wants you over for Easter but Game of Thrones is at 9 pic.twitter.com/SQO4AYClf2 — AFunkyDiabetic (@FunkyDiabetic1) April 18, 2019

Hopefully my family puts on game of thrones during the easter dinner tbh. — ♎️🌈🇩🇴 Arya Stark Stan (@R_S_MIA) April 19, 2019

My family that is coming over for Easter better be out of my house by 8:30 bc game of thrones starts at 9 and I’m not messing around — Jenna Lombardi (@LombardiJenna) April 20, 2019

Others are noticing some unexpected similarities between the two.

Not sure if this is a teaser for a church’s Easter service or an episode of Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/FGeVctT1eU — Rachael Amy (@rachaellamy) April 19, 2019

Honestly, a lot of Easter advertisements look suspiciously like they could double for Game of Thrones.

Thought this was about Game of Thrones, but it's just an Easter meme 🙄 I'll still say its for G.O.T though, cause Cersei would so where a crown like this. #GameOfThorns 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jZIeZM0pb2 — Katie Van Antwerp (@katietwerp) April 20, 2019

And while some might say you shouldn’t let Game of Thrones distract you from Easter, not everyone agrees with those priorities:

Don’t let Easter distract from the fact that there is Game of Thrones tomorrow…. #ForTheThrone @GameOfThrones — Danny Kuredjian (@danielkuredjian) April 21, 2019

We are all happy it is Easter Sunday but deep down we are happy the next episode of Game of Thrones is coming out — Howard Jeff (@howardjeff10) April 21, 2019

I’m so much more excited about Game of Thrones tomorrow than Easter. pic.twitter.com/qQq2zBkxmk — Chloe (@bonsoirchloe) April 20, 2019

This one was from back in Season 5 but it’s still pretty funny.

Best Easter Game of Thrones crossover meme award goes to… pic.twitter.com/hWpd1voFAQ — Callum 👨‍🏫 (@TheNiceCameron) April 6, 2015

This one’s in honor of Aegon Targaryen aka Eggon Targaryen. It’s an Easter Aeg, shared Mrsalexmcgarry on Reddit.

Another fun one:

You can probably find some parallels between Easter and Game of Thrones if you try.

Jesus: died once and came back to life

Jon Snow: died once and came back to life

Easter: on Sunday

Game of Thrones: on Sunday

Coincidence: None

Y: eet — Krysztof (@KrisKuchinski) April 20, 2019

Someone is about to get brutally murdered on Easter Sunday on Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/GFq6ZnrRP5 — ®️⚡️♠️ (@acefuego) April 21, 2019

Me trying not to think about #GameofThrones: Me 5 minutes later: Tomorrow’s Easter and the show has a funny way of acknowledging holidays on episodes. Will we know tomorrow who is #AzorAhai ? Is it Jaime? Will #ThePrinceThatWasPromised be reborn tomorrow? Or is it Dany? Jon? pic.twitter.com/rTFXdA2bjq — Paula Jordán (@ptj007) April 21, 2019

This meme may be the most accurate:

In some countries, you can buy dragon eggs from Game of Thrones to celebrate Easter. This definitely appears to be a worthwhile purchase.

A similar egg is sold by Morrison’s stores and online. In London you can also order Game of Thrones Easter eggs from Deliveroo and its restaurant “The Hatchery” that’s only open through today.

Unfortunately, it looks like the special edition HBO Easter Eggs were sent special from HBO Latinoamérica, so they were likely just a limited edition.

Or just make your own.

Ready for tomorrow’s Easter Egg competition in work.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/yoLcfo0FNG — Emma poole (@Emmapoo08839494) April 17, 2019

Happy Game of Thrones Easter! pic.twitter.com/JQWQGWAFJB — Lauren (@laurenntayylorx) April 20, 2019

All in all, it’s a great day. You can end the day with a wonderful show and start it with a joyful holiday.

Hot cross bun and an Easter egg for breakfast while I watch some more Game of Thrones 🥳💛 #HappyEaster — Naomi ♡ (@ohsixeleven) April 21, 2019

We’ve got to add another Ned Stark meme:

If you have time, try creating your own Easter sigil before tonight’s episode airs. Game of Thrones will air at 9 p.m. Eastern. This sigil idea below may be the cutest of all the sigils. Imagine how impressed your friends and family would be if you had this sigil hanging in your home when they arrived for an Easter meal or a Game of Thrones viewing party. If you threw in some eggs decorated to look like dragon’s eggs then all the better. You’re already going to have hardboiled eggs for Easter that are decorated. Just take it one step further. Or create dragon’s egg decorated cookies for fun. There are all sorts of great ideas you can use to combine Easter and Game of Thrones.

Easter is here.