GoT Season 8 Cast Spoilers & Deaths: Who Will Live & Die in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere?

Fans can’t stop talking about who will be part of the cast this season for Game of Thrones and who will live versus who will die. Here’s a look at the cast spoilers we know so far, along with spoilers about who might live and die in the first episode of Season 8.

Cast Spoilers for ‘Game of Thrones’

Of course, characters that fans love will be returning for the final season, although it’s unclear how long they’ll be in the show. These include Jon Snow, Daenerys, Tyrion, Cersei, Brienne, Sansa, Arya, Samwell, and more. All the favorites will be back, although just what’s going to happen to them remains to be seen. And of course, the Night King will be returning.

We also know that Ned Umber and Alys Karstark were returning to Game of Thrones. In fact, Watchers on the Wall reported about it in December 2017.

Megan Parkinson’s talent agency website, Independent Talent, listed her back in December 2017 as returning in Season 8. And Harry Grasby was spotted at Belfast airport around that same time. Harry is a 12-year-old actor from Leeds, playing a character close to the same age.

As far as new characters go, Watchers on the Wall reported in December 2017 that Irish actor Seamus O’Hara was cast for a new character in the show in Season 8. His character’s name is Fergus, which is not a name that’s in the books. So he’s going to be a new addition to the final season.

Chances are actor Javier Botet has scared the crap at of you at one point or another. But trust us, he’s a really nice guy. This Great Big Story was made possible by @wellsfargo. #wellsfargo pic.twitter.com/MGP3jGxpRV — Great Big Story (@greatbigstory) July 24, 2018

IMDB lists mostly unconfirmed actors for the final season, but Javier Botet is listed as confirmed for Episode 3, along with Dan Miskimmon who is listed as playing “Hornwood Male.” (House Hornwood is a vassal house that has sworn fealty to House Stark.) Botet’s character is not named. Botet has a long list of credits to his name, including Star Trek: Discovery (Ba’ul), a number of foreign language projects. He was born in Spain and has also been on It, The Mummy, and The Conjuring 2. Botet has been in numerous horror movies.

As for Episode 1, IMDB lists only a few confirmed actors too (aside from our favorites that we know will be there.) This includes Mark Rissmann as Harry Strickland, Adam Quigly-Nixon as a Lannister Guard, Jack Hudson as a wight, and Alee Fauzi as a Lannister guard.

Harry Strickland is the biggest name for that one. Strickland is the leader of the Golden Company, so his inclusion in the premiere is a big deal. Rissman’s vague comment about his role was: “[If] you have seen season 7 — and especially the ending — [Euron] Greyjoy goes to a place to get the Golden Company. So maybe you can assume what we’re about to do… But maybe something different happens. You never know with this story!”

Cast Death Spoilers

Seeing Cersei crying has given me a bit of a shook. Is Jaime dead? Because the last time Cersei cried was when Myrcella died in season 6 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mey5H3wTor — saum💤 (@siriuslylit) March 5, 2019

Although it’s not clear who will die in the first episode, we have a pretty good idea of who will not die. This is based on the much-talked-about Battle of Winterfell that is predicted to be happening on Episode 3, according to SyfyWire.

An EW article listed the characters who will be appearing in the battle. These include Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Samwell Tarly, Jorah, the Hound, Grey Worm, Davos, and Brienne of Tarth. So it’s a fairly safe bet that none of these characters will die in the first episode, unless EW was asked to put misleading information in their story to help cut down on accurate predictions.

A trailer recently released by HBO also indicates that Bran, Gilly, Baby Sam, Gendry, and Varys will be there during the battle, hiding in the crypts at some point. Missandei and Podrick may also be there according to the trailer. Some have said that the trailer’s shot of Jaime also indicates he’s in the battle. So unless HBO is misleading fans (which isn’t without precedent), we can expect Missandei, Podrick, Bran, Gilly, Baby Sam, Gendry, Varys, and Jaime to still be around after Episode 1 until at least Episode 3.

None of the Lannisters (besides Jaime) have been seen in the Battle of Winterfell stories or videos, but since Cersei is planning on betraying Jon Snow according to Season 7, that’s not exactly a surprise.

The biggest prediction so far for an Episode 1 death is Alys Karstark and Ned Umber, along with a number of people at the Last Hearth. The prediction is based on the knowledge that the Last Hearth (the seat of House Umber) is closest to where Viserion broke through the Wall, and thus likely the first place the Night King and the White Walkers will hit.

We do know that Tormund and Beric survived the break in the Wall, based on seeing them in trailers and teasers for the new season.