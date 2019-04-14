‘Game of Thrones’ Map: Best GoT Maps of Westeros, Essos & the North

With Season 8 of Game of Thrones upon us, now is the time when everyone wants to track every movement in the episodes with a detailed map. Luckily for you, there are actually a lot of great maps to choose from. Here’s a look at the best maps you can use to track what happens on the show. These maps show the lands to the North, the Wall, Westeros, and even Essos. Essos is landmass to the east of Westeros where the Free Cities are located and the cities of Slaver’s Bay. In the show and the books, the extreme eastern end hasn’t been fully mapped.

First up is a beautiful interactive map showing each character’s path on the show, provided by Quartermaester.info. These are even divided by episodes if you prefer. You can even choose to show characters’ current locations only. The map is fully interactive and can be searched for towns also. Some issues may appear due to Google’s API, the map creators warn. The map looks like this, but the photo below is just a screenshot. See the full map here. You can also find a more up-to-date version of the map at SerMountainGoat.co.uk.

Another detailed map can be found here, as shared by u/bpi89 on Reddit:

As one fan noted, the farther you go east, the more fantastical things become in the Game of Thrones world. Redditor SlicetheToast wrote: “I interpret it as everything magical being further away from Westeros is due to being further away from Westeros. Not because Westeros is somehow draining the magic out of everything, but because the lack of knowledge of these far away places leads to superstition. The City of the Winged Men most likely don’t have flying man-bats, but, due to a long game of Chinese whispers among travelling merchants, across the world that’s what is seen as truth by the religious, naive populous of Westeros.”

Someone else created the following 3D globe of Panetos:

One fan even made a map of the Game of Thrones world on 3 wood panels:

That person talks about their process for making the map on Reddit here.

And just earlier today, Redditor u/aaahhggg created an interactive map of everything that’s happened in previous seasons so viewers can catch up. The interactive map is at VizofThrones.com and it’s really intricate. Here’s a screenshot:

The map is divided by seasons and it’s a great way to get caught up.

Finally, u/outlander__ also created an interactive map of the show.

You can see the full interactive map here.