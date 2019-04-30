Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell Music: Who Composed the ‘Haunting’ Night King Theme?

Game of Thrones, season 8 episode 3 was a combination of bittersweet callbacks, tragic deaths, and a hauntingly beautiful score that was elegantly woven throughout the battle, and which added even more emotion to an already heartbreakingly emotional episode.

Long-time Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi is responsible for the breathtaking music you hear throughout the 82-minute episode, including the chilling theme, titled “The Night King,” that plays when all hope seems lost, and everybody is falling under the crushing weight of the Night King’s army.

Djawadi spoke with The Wrap about what it took to craft such an eerie and beautiful melody, which you can listen to below, and what inspired the score.

“The episode as a whole is definitely one big focus, because it’s just one big arc. But the piece at the end, the piano piece, I feel stands out and is so different,” Djawadi told TheWrap. “And if you look in the history of the ‘Game of Thrones’ score, we only really had one other big piano piece and that was in Season 6, the piece that we call ‘Light of the Seven,’ when Cersei blows up the Sept [of Baelor]. And that was the first time that we used the piano. So when we got together for this season we said, ‘OK, this is another moment now where the piano could be the right choice of instrument again.’ It’s the ending of this unbelievable battle sequence and yet the score needs to shift you from all the action and the music and ups and downs that came before and so we thought it’s time for the piano again.”

“It was really a challenge to write because, similar to the ‘Light of the Seven,’ there is very little dialogue,” he continued. “I think there’s two sentences in there — Bran thanking Theon and that is it. The rest is all music. But the big difference compared to the ‘Light of the Seven’ piece is that this piece is at the end of the episode. The ‘Light of the Seven’ was at the beginning of the episode and things slowly unravel and you get to see things and the audience is figuring things out. The difference here is it’s the end of this big episode and it’s just — the plan is over. Like when the piano plays, there is nothing to unravel anymore except this is it. It’s over. This battle cannot be won. And it’s just haunting sadness as the Night King approaches Bran.”

Djawadi actually gets to sit down with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to view rough cuts of the episodes early, which is how he kickstarts the process of creating the music used during such important scenes in the show. He told The Wrap that he loves the experience of viewing the episodes early, because it gives him “so much time to figure out where the music is going.”

“The process is, David and Dan and I, we get together in a room and we watch the episode together and discuss every scene,” he told The Wrap. “And I work sequentially through the episode and make a list and then they go, ‘OK, let’s take a look at this one early so we really can dig into this.’ And the ‘Light of the Seven’ was one of the pieces I started episode, and this particular episode I also started very early, too.”

However, he was faced with his biggest challenge on the show to date with “The Long Night,” due mostly in part to the episode being one long battle sequence. He told The Wrap that he spent almost three-times as much time writing the score for the Battle of Winterfell because of the length of the battle.

“This episode was the most challenging episode to-date to write because of the sheer amount of music, the battle sequences,” he said. “I spent at least double, if not three times as much time writing this one compared to the other ones because of the challenges. Like, for example, the longest battle sequence we ever had was on [Season 6’s] ‘Battle of the Bastards,’ which was 17 minutes, which is a significant amount of action music and is just one battle scene. And then compared to this episode — which is the entire episode and its an uber-length episode that is 80-plus minutes — to get that right and to constantly have the tension rising and then to reset to create a little bit of hope, like our heroes can maybe defeat the Night King, and to get that right took a while.”

Djawadi is an Iranian-German score composer and is known for his work on the HBO series Westworld and the 2008 Marvel film “Iron Man,” as well as the GoT series. Djawadi actually won his first Emmy Award in 2018 for the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones, while having a second nomination in the same category for an episode in the second season of Westworld. According to IMDb, he is the first television composer in history to receive his own live orchestral tour around the United States, which is centered exclusively on the soundtrack of a show.

Tune in Sundays at 9/8c to catch the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, only on HBO.

READ NEXT: Game of Thrones, Season 8 Episode 3: The Best Callback Moments in “The Long Night”

