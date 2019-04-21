‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2: What Time & Channel Does GoT Air Around the World?

The second episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres tonight. Yes, Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 is airing tonight even though it’s Easter. You won’t want to miss a minute tonight so you’re not spoiled by the Internet tomorrow. When does Game of Thrones start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about the episode, including details about channels where you can watch it all around the world.

DATE: Sunday, April 21, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here is a list of the TV stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4 Argentina HBO Argentina Australia Showcase Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Bangladesh HBO Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO Brazil HBO Brazil Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase China CCTV-1 (censored version) Colombia HBO Croatia HBO, HRT Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus Czech Republic HBO, CT2 Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3 Estonia Fox Life, ETV2 Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2 France OCS Choc, Canal+ Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV Hungary HBO Iceland Stöð 2 India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD Ireland Sky Atlantic Israel Yes Oh Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4 Japan Star Channel Kosovo Klan Kosova Latvia Fox Life Lithuania BTV Macedonia HBO Malaysia HBO Asia Mexico HBO Moldova HBO Montenegro HBO Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4 New Zealand SoHo, Prime Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK Pakistan HBO Pakistan Philippines HBO Philippines Poland HBO Portugal Syfy Romania HBO Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV Serbia HBO Slovakia HBO Slovenia Kanal A, HBO South Africa M-Net South Korea SCREEN Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1 Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse Taiwan HBO Thailand HBO Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo Ukraine TET, 1+1 United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1 United States HBO

EPISODE 2 PREMIERE TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 p.m. Central).

In the UK, the show will air at 2 a.m. BST on April 22 on Sky (simultaneously with the U.S. premiere) and then again April 22 at 9 p.m. In France and Germany, it looks like the premiere is at 3 a.m., but you’ll want to double check your time zone to make sure.

By the way, if you watch on HBO Now in the U.S., you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes typically premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO Now, but you might want to start refreshing around 8:55 p.m. Eastern.

AFTER SHOW SPECIAL: Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan are hosting a Game of Thrones after show that will air on Twitter immediately after each show airs on the East coast. This show is called Talk of Thrones.

PREPARING FOR THE FINAL SEASON: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview below.

And here are some teasers that have aired.

Last week was focused on character development and a lot of things happened that fans had been waiting a long time to see. Jon Snow rode a dragon and found out about his true lineage. His lineage had been a fan theory for years and years, until the truth was finally revealed last season.

Meanwhile, Cersei hired Bronn to kill Jaime and Tyrion, and Jaime arrived in Winterfell to warn them about Cersei’s betrayal. Bran is waiting for him, but fans are probably equally excited about seeing his reunion with Brienne. But Tormund’s coming back too with a warning of his own for Jon: the Night King’s army has already moved past the Last Hearth and the Wall has been broken down with Viserion’s ice fire. Things are about to get dark and dangerous very fast.