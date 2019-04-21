What Is the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2 Title & Description? [SPOILERS]

HBO is extra tight-lipped about Game of Thrones Season 8 episode titles and descriptions, even if the episode title really isn’t spoiling anything. Some leaks and sources from outside the U.S. have given fans clues about descriptions and titles, but these aren’t always accurate. In fact, the rumors for last week’s episode title were all wrong but one. Here are the rumors so far about episode titles and descriptions. We’ll update this story when we know the official title and description for Episode 2 and subsequent episodes. Warning: This post may have minor spoilers based on the episode titles.

Right now, the main guess for the title of Episode 2 is “Enemies from the East.” HBO will likely officially release the title right as the episode begins tonight.

The rumor stems from Reddit’s group r/freefolk, and the titles and descriptions are listed as the following:

2 – ‘Enemies from the East’ Cersei faces a new threat. Bran reveals several truths. Winterfell prepares for war.

3 – ‘The Long Night’ War comes to the North. Sansa plays a game.

4 – ‘A Time for Wolves’ The north deals with the aftermath of the war while Cersei receives an unexpected visitor.

5 – ‘Children of the Dragon’ A way out is revealed and Arya meets an old friend.

6 – ‘A Dream of Spring’ Everything that begins must have an end. This is the only rumored list that got the title right for Episode 1, which was Winterfell. But the original rumor had the wrong runtime for Episode 3, so it’s really unclear how much this list can be trusted. Another leak on r/freefolk also guessed the title was “Enemies from the East” tonight, but the synopsis was: “The battle at Winterfell is approaching. Jaime is confronted with the consequences of the past. A tense interaction between Sansa and Daenerys follows.” (Note that the Freefolk subreddit is majorly spoiler heavy. So if you want only minor spoilers then you should avoid the Freefolk subreddit.)

Another major rumor for tonight’s title was shared by u/jorywea78 on the Freefolk subreddit. The episode titles and descriptions were seen on OCS City, which is a set of French channels. The leak claimed the first episode was titled Winter Is Here, which ended up being wrong. Here’s the leak for the second episode:

Roughly translated, this episode description reads: “Jon Snow and Daenerys gather their troops before the confrontation with the army of the dead. The terrible menace puts in jeopardy everyone south of the wall.” But once again, this leak’s guess for Episode 1 was wrong, so take it with a grain of salt.

The same rumor/leak for Episode 2 of Season 8 was also found on a French TV guide for the upcoming episodes, this time shared by u/Titlebringer on Reddit‘s Freefolk subreddit. According to the French listing, S8E2 will be called The Rightful Queen.

The above listing seems a bit suspect because Episode 2 is not supposed to be longer than an hour, but the extra time might be due to credits, trailers, or “previously on” videos.

At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the episode titles as: Winter Is Here (1), The Rightful Queen (2), Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). However, there was no evidence given at all to verify or authenticate these titles, and Wikipedia can be edited by anyone. The Episode 1 guess was proven wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Truth (1), Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) This also had no verification or proof and the first episode title ended up being wrong.

Titles are sometimes not revealed until an episode starts, so you may not have an official title from HBO until right around 9 p.m. Eastern.