‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Downloads: Can You Watch GoT on iTunes?

Game of Thrones is a popular series for downloads, and there is no doubt that the Battle of Winterfell in Season 8 Episode 3 will be an especially popular episode for downloads. This is going to be an epic episode with the longest battle in TV history. Unfortunately, most of the download options for Episode 3 are illegal. You can still stream the episode through a variety of legal means and watch on demand later if you’re not free to watch the episode live. But if you’re wanting to download Game of Thrones, the legal option of iTunes is not available in most countries.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 was illegally downloaded 54 million times in the first 24 hours, Mashable shared. Meanwhile, 17.4 million watched live, but this doesn’t include delayed viewing numbers, which likely pushed the views even higher. Most of the downloads were from India, China, and the United States.

It’s expected that Episode 3’s illegal downloads will be at least as many as the premiere, maybe even more. It’s possible that at least some of the illegal downloads during the premiere happened because HBO GO and HBO NOW had server issues. These issues might be fixed for Episode 3, but we’ll likely still see millions of illegal downloads again.

If you want to download Game of Thrones legally, you don’t have a lot of options. Most people who want to download a show legally will either buy it on iTunes or on Amazon. But for Game of Thrones in the United States, neither is an option.

In the United States, iTunes does not have Game of Thrones Season 8 even listed yet, although all previous seasons are available for purchase. You can find official Game of Thrones podcasts for Season 8, including an hour-long podcast on iTunes that discusses each episode after it airs. But the Season 8 episodes themselves aren’t available for viewing. In many countries including the U.S., iTunes doesn’t release new Game of Thrones episodes until after the season has ended.

Amazon Prime allows some shows to be downloaded on mobile devices through the Amazon Prime Video app, but Game of Thrones is not one of those.

Instead of downloading the episode in the U.S., you’ll need to turn to streaming it or watching it later On Demand. You can also stream Game of Thrones on Hulu or Amazon Prime, HBO NOW or HBO GO.

Interestingly, it does appear that if you are in Denmark, you can watch new Game of Thrones Season 8 episodes on iTunes. Both Episode 1 and Episode 2 are now available for download on the Denmark iTunes. It’s unclear how quickly they’re added after the episode airs.

The Denmark iTunes currently lists the entire season of Game of Thrones Season 8 available for prepurchase for 19.99, plus Episode 1 and Episode 2. So if you’re in Denmark then it looks like you have the option of downloading Game of Thrones on iTunes.

There are many streaming options available for Game of Thrones, even if they aren’t downloads. You can stream live or later with HBO NOW if you don’t have an HBO cable package, on Hulu with an HBO add-on, or on Amazon Prime with an HBO add-on. These are all great options for watching new Game of Thrones episodes legally, even if you don’t have a cable subscription. You can even sign up for free trials with some of them. Since there are only four episodes left, look for the ones that offer free one-month trials. You’ll get them for free, which might be your goal if you’re wanting to download. So don’t worry if GoT downloads aren’t available legally. There are so many other options for watching the show that you really won’t miss them at all.