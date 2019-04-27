‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers: Best GoT Leaks & Photos

Episode 3 of Season 8 of Game of Thrones finally releases on Sunday night, April 28, 2019. Some spoilers and leaks have already surfaced about the episode. Read on for more details. This article will, of course, have spoilers for Season 8 Episode 3 if any of these leaks, rumors, or theories are correct.

Episode 3 Title Details

At this point in time, the title for Episode 3 has not been released, but we do know that the episode number will be Episode 70. Some fans have reported seeing titles in other locations, and so the rumors for the title of Episode 3 include Winterfell (already debunked), Exodus, and The Battle for Dawn. So far, however, all episode title leaks have been wrong.

At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the episode titles as: Winter Is Here (1), The Rightful Queen (2), Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). However, there was no evidence given at all to verify or authenticate these titles, and Wikipedia can be edited by anyone. The titles were later taken down and they were later proven to be wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Truth (1), Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) This also had no verification or proof and, once again, the first two titles that were guessed were also wrong.

HBO likely won’t release the name of the episode until right when it starts airing or even shortly before the show finishes airing.

Episode 3 Photos & Video

HBO has also released a number of photos and videos related to Episode 3.

This first photo from HBO shows Dany and Jon overlooking Winterfell. It’s tough to know when this takes place. The White Walker arm is already on the horizon, so perhaps this is just before they both get on a dragon to fly into battle.

Here we see Sansa and Arya. Arya appears to have her new weapon from Gendry, and Sansa looks scared.

This has to be Jon Snow in the middle of a battle. He looks tired, scared, and it appears there is a fire or explosion of some sort behind him.

Here we see Tyrion and Varys and they look like they’re in the crypts. We saw Varys hiding in the crypts of Winterfell and looking scared in the Season 8 trailer. We also saw Arya running from someone in the crypts, and that scene will likely happen in Episode 3.

Brienne is commanding her army to bravely face off against the White Walkers. She’s on the front lines along with Jaime, which frightens me for both of their futures.

Another photo of Sansa. This one does not reveal much.

You can watch the trailer below:

Here are some screenshots from the trailer below.

Here is a slightly brighter version of the screenshot below. Thousands of troops are ready for battle.

They have catapults of fire ready, since the wights are supposed to be killed by fire. However, White Walkers are a different story. We saw the fire recede from the Night King when he walked toward in previous seasons, because the Night King has powerful magic.

This is what the photo above looked like before it was brightened:

Also seen in the officially released photos from HBO, Brienne is brave in the face of the greatest of danger:

Some people thought Dany telling Jon the dead are already here was somehow ominous or about the crypts. But really, I think it was just about the White Walker army already having arrived.

We get a shot of Jon fighting, but not much is visible.

We also see Theon with an arrow on fire, but that’s all we can see. He is likely defending Bran.

I wanted to see if I could see a rider on this dragon, to tell if it’s Viserion or one of Daenerys’ dragons. But it’s very blurry and it looks like a rider is NOT on the dragon yet. This likely means it’s one of Daenerys’ two, but that’s unclear.

This is the non-brightened version of the dragon:

The Hound is ready for battle with his dragonglass ax.

The armies are ready.

A quick shot shows Arya running in the crypts. Episode 3 is when that trailer scene happens.

This is a beautiful shot of the armies ready at Winterfell. Remember, Winterfell is where Winter Fell the first time, when Bran the Builder was around so many years ago.

Jon Snow sees something terrifying.

A quick shot of Jorah reveals nothing.

Tyrion appears to be in the crypts.

Varys is in the crypts looking terrified. This is a brighter version of the darker screenshot directly below it. You can see Gilly and Baby Sam in the background. They’re huddled around the Stark statues and crypts.

Davos is seen on the wall.

Sansa and Arya are waiting bravely.

Sam is being very strong.

And Grey Worm is also ready for battle.

Death Predictions Based on Spoilers & Theories

After scouring the Internet for articles about the famed Battle of Winterfell coming on April 28, fans have created predictions on who will still be alive by the time the battle takes place. According to an article on EWand a recent trailer, the following characters are expected to be in the Battle of Winterfell episode: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Samwell Tarly, Jorah, the Hound, Grey Worm, Davos, and Brienne of Tarth. Also in the episode, according to trailers, are: Bran, Gilly, Baby Sam, Gendry, Varys, Jaime, Missandei and Podrick may also be there.

Some fans are predicting that the major deaths will happen in the crypts, since so much emphasis was put on how “safe” the crypts were in Episode 2. That would mean that characters like Davos, Gilly, Baby Sam, Tyrion, and Varys could be in grave danger. Some fans believe that the dead in the crypts will rise, especially the dead Starks who no longer have iron swords over their graves. It seemed like superstition, having those swords in place, but now we know why it was a tradition. This is just a theory, however, and is not a spoiler.

Many fans believe that the Night King and Viserion weren’t seen in the trailer because they are riding to King’s Landing for a sneak attack, where they will build an even greater army of undead. Once again, this is a theory and not a spoiler.

Some romantic pairings feel doomed. It would seem prudent to expect either Arya or Gendry to die, Sam or Gilly (not likely Sam, he seems too important), Missandei or Grey Worm (especially since they talked about running away together), and Brienne or Jaime, since they’re growing closer. Davos is another possibility, as is Tyrion who barely escaped death in a previous battle. I’d also suggest perhaps Tormund or Beric might die, since they both survived miraculously in the Season 7 finale. Still others think that Beric will die after raising someone else from the dead, like Thoros raised him (and Melisandre raised Jon.)

More Sources for Leaks & Spoilers

Another good continual source for leaks and spoilers is the subreddit called Freefolk. But beware: This discussion forum has major spoilers in it, even in the headlines for the submitted articles, but many of them are also not verified. So proceed at your own risk. Some competing “leaks” about the premiere coming from YouTube videos shared by Friki and Claytoy, who both claim to have watched parts of Season 8.

This is a developing story. We will add more details as they become available.