‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3: What Time & Channel Does GoT Air Around the World?

Tonight is the highly anticipated third episode of Game of Thrones. Yes, Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 is already here, which means we are already halfway through the season. It’s hard to believe. Because of the big battle expected to happen, you won’t want to miss a minute tonight, and you’ll likely want to watch live so no one spoils you on what happens. When does Game of Thrones start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about the episode, including details about channels where you can watch it all around the world.

DATE: Sunday, April 28, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here is a list of the TV stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4 Argentina HBO Argentina Australia Showcase Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Bangladesh HBO Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO Brazil HBO Brazil Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase China CCTV-1 (censored version) Colombia HBO Croatia HBO, HRT Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus Czech Republic HBO, CT2 Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3 Estonia Fox Life, ETV2 Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2 France OCS Choc, Canal+ Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV Hungary HBO Iceland Stöð 2 India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD Ireland Sky Atlantic Israel Yes Oh Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4 Japan Star Channel Kosovo Klan Kosova Latvia Fox Life Lithuania BTV Macedonia HBO Malaysia HBO Asia Mexico HBO Moldova HBO Montenegro HBO Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4 New Zealand SoHo, Prime Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK Pakistan HBO Pakistan Philippines HBO Philippines Poland HBO Portugal Syfy Romania HBO Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV Serbia HBO Slovakia HBO Slovenia Kanal A, HBO South Africa M-Net South Korea SCREEN Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1 Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse Taiwan HBO Thailand HBO Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo Ukraine TET, 1+1 United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1 United States HBO

EPISODE 3 PREMIERE TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 p.m. Central).

In the UK, the show will air at 2 a.m. BST on April 29 on Sky (simultaneously with the U.S. premiere) and then again April 29 at 9 p.m. BST. In France and Germany, it looks like the premiere is at 3 a.m., but you’ll want to double check your time zone to make sure.

By the way, if you watch on HBO NOw or GO in the U.S., you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes sometimes premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO NOW or GO.

AFTER SHOW SPECIAL: Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan are hosting a Game of Thrones after show that will air on Twitter immediately after each show airs on the East coast. This show is called Talk of Thrones.

PREPARING FOR THE THIRD EPISODE: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview below.

And here are some teasers that have aired.

The last two weeks have been focused on character development and a lot of things happened that fans had been waiting a long time to see. Jon Snow rode a dragon in the premiere and found out about his true lineage. His lineage had been a fan theory for years and years, until the truth was finally revealed last season. In the second episode, he told Dany the truth about who he is and Dany immediately worried about losing her claim to the Iron Throne. Of course, knowing Jon, he’s not really interested in that at all.

Sansa, meanwhile, has been viewing Dany with a lot of suspicion. But considering what Sansa has been through, it’s understandable. Arya and Gendry finally hooked up, and Missandei and Grey Worm made plans for their lives after the war.

Meanwhile, Cersei hired Bronn to kill Jaime and Tyrion, and Jaime arrived in Winterfell to warn them about Cersei’s betrayal. Dany ultimately let Jaime live after hearing Brienne stand up for him, and Sansa testify that she would trust Brienne with her life. Brienne is now a knight, thanks to Jaime. And Tormund is still delivering some much-needed comedic moments.