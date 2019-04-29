‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3: Why is it So Dark?

During the much hyped Battle of Winterfell on Season 8 episode 3 of Game of Thrones, audiences were left confused as all hell because the screen was so dark. It was next to impossible to tell who was fighting, who just died or which side was winning the Great War.

Those checking the settings of their television in deep frustration, you are not alone. Twitter filled with responses from viewers asking what in the world was happening because they couldn’t see anything but shadowy figures fighting in the dark.

Very dark episode. And when I mean "dark," I mean I have to turn the brightness up on my TV up to 10000. #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell — Alive In Philly (@AliveInPhilly) April 29, 2019

WHY IS THIS SHIT SO FUCKING DARK, OMG. AT THIS POINT, I’M NOT GONNA BE ABLE TO TELL WHO LIVES AND DIES #BattleOfWinterfell #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/du8K94yL6W — 𝔏𝔞𝔩𝔞 ♡ (@euphoriadreamss) April 29, 2019

Once Melisandre lit the North army’s swords with fire, it was expected that the darkness issue would abate, but it did not. The entire army with torched weapons were the first to be killed, and all in one felt swoop. Maybe this is why the Night Walkers have such icy blue eyes, it helps them see in the dark.

It didn’t matter if you were watching the HBO series on Hulu, Amazon or live on satellite, adjusting the lights on the screen didn’t fix much. It’s simply how the episode was shot. This is the Night King. He and his army bring the night. Mere mortals, like viewers at home… none of us can not see in pitch darkness. We will have to rewatch the episodes to take a close look into the flurry of dark figures fighting death.

Or maybe the episode was dark because 90 minutes of blood and gore, the numerous deaths of our most beloved Thrones characters would be too difficult to watch in the light. With the dramatic music playing in the background, everyone selflessly battling to save mankind in the Seven Kingdoms, even in the darkness, this episode remained incredibly intense and emotionally heartbreaking.

