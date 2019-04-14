‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Locations: Where Is GoT Filmed? [PHOTOS]

The first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres tonight, and viewers will likely be wondering just where the final season was filmed, including the premiere. Read on for more details.
Northern Ireland ‘Game of Thrones’ Filming
Filming for Game of Thrones final season finished in summer 2018, just a little less than a year before the show’s debut. True to form, most of Season 8 was filmed in Northern Ireland, according to Conde Nast Traveller. The interior shots were all filmed at Paint Hall Studios in the Titanic Quarter. The Red Keep of King’s Landing was also filmed here.
Castle Black and The Wall are both filmed at Magheramorne Quarry on Larne Lough shores. These areas will see plenty of scenes in the upcoming season.
Winterfell is also going to be home to quite a few scenes this season. This season Winterfell was filmed at Moneyglass northwest of Belfast, according to Conde Nast Traveller. The biggest battle scene — the Battle of Winterfell — will happen on Episode 3 and took 55 consecutive nights to film at this location. Saintfield was also part of the Battle of Winterfeld scenes. Saintfield is south of Belfast and was also the site of the Battle of the Bastards filming from Season 6.
Some people have also spotted Direwolf scenes being filmed in the Tollymore Forest Park in County Down, Standard reported. We may see Bran, Arya, and Sansa in these regions again.
The show’s Belfast studio is also home to a facsimile of Blaise Cathedral and other areas from King’s Landing that were built for the final season, Dubrovnik Times shared. A major battle scene will take place here.
Randalstown Forest was another filming location.
Iceland ‘Game of Thrones’ Filming
Some Season 8 scenes north of the Wall were filmed in Iceland, according to Conde Nast Traveller. The Season 7 battle with the White Walkers was filmed at Kirkjufell in Iceland.
There was a short visit to Iceland in January and February 2018 for filming, Reddit shared. Here are some photos shared in the thread:
And here’s an Instagram post about a drone shoot in Iceland related to GoT that was later deleted:
There were also photos of GoT crew members at Hotel Geirland, the Reddit thread shared.
And here’s a photo shared in the Reddit thread by one of the drone pilots involved in the filming.
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke were both spotted in Iceland during filming.
Spain ‘Game of Thrones’ Filming
Some scenes are also expected in Spain, where Dragonstone scenes are filmed. Dragonstone is shot at the San Juan de Gaztelugatxe peninsula northeast of Bilboa, according to Conde Nast. We’ll also see scenes at the Dragonpit again, which is filmed near Seville at the Anfiteatro de Italica at Santiponce.
Croatia ‘Game of Thrones’ Filming
King’s Landing will also be featured in Season 8, where it’s filmed at Dubrovnik in Croatia. The Belfast studio is home to a facsimile of Blaise Cathedral and other areas, and most scenes for King’s Landing were filmed there rather than in Croatia.
