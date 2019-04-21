Can You Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon?

We’re heading into the second episode of Game of Thrones Season 8, but not everyone has access to HBO. In fact, Episode 1 was illegally pirated 54 million times in 24 hours. But you don’t have to do that, even if you don’t have cable with an HBO package. You can legally watch on one of your favorite streaming services – just not Netflix.

‘Game of Thrones’ Is Not Available on Netflix

No season of Game of Thrones are available on Netflix, not even the newest season. So no, you won’t be able to watch the new episodes here. Game of Thrones‘ new season is only viewable on HBO or its affiliates around the world, along with certain streaming services that offer HBO add-on packages. But that does not include Netflix.

HBO has its own On Demand and streaming services, so there is no need to allow older GoT episodes to stream on Netflix anywhere around the world. This is different from shows like Star Trek: Discovery, where you have to watch on CBS All Access in the U.S. but you can watch on Netflix around the world outside the U.S. No Netflix service has Game of Thrones in any country.

You Can Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 on Hulu for a Small Additional Charge

If you have Hulu, that’s still an option for you. You can live stream Game of Thrones episodes as they air or watch them later. But you can only do this if you add HBO as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. So this will cost you a small additional price, unless you have access to a free trial.

Once signed up, you can watch Game of Thrones live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

You Can Watch Season 8 on Amazon Prime for a Small Additional Charge

You can also watch Season 8 on Amazon Prime, but once again only if you have the add-on that includes HBO content. You basically have to sign up for the HBO channel that works on Amazon Prime, because you can’t watch Game of Thrones from just an Amazon Prime subscription alone. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Out of the three major streaming services – Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix – only Netflix doesn’t have any Season 8 of Game of Thrones content. And even after the season ends, those shows won’t be added to Netflix later. This is different from how CW works, where series like The 100 are added all at once to Netflix about a week after the series concludes on The CW. This just won’t be happening with Game of Thrones. But it’s OK because there are still many different ways to watch the series.