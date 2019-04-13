‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoilers & Leaks: Where To Find the Best

Where can you go to find spoilers and leaks about Game of Thrones Season 8? We have all the details right here, along with a few key leaks to satiate your curiosity until the Season 8 premiere on Sunday.

The New Intro Was Leaked from the NYC Red Carpet Premiere

Parts of the new Game of Thrones Season 8 intro were leaked when the premiere was shown two weeks early in New York City. Attendees did not have to sign NDAs, so they felt more free about sharing spoilers.

You can watch one of the clips by clicking on the video below. This first one shows King’s Landing, including the dragons in the dungeon that we saw in Season 7. The clip also shows the scorpion that Cersei had Qyburn make to prepare for war against the dragons.

Some have speculated that the title sequence was changed because the action is going to take place in just a few places, so they needed to change things up a bit.

Here’s another clip from the new intro that was shared:

As noted by alert fans, Kit Harington still has the Stark sigil next to his name, not the Targaryen sigil.

Fans also noted that we get to see the hole in the wall from Ice Viserion, and it looks like winter or the White Walkers are moving through the hole in the wall, south. The first castle they would come to while doing this is Last Hearth. This is where Umber lives. Lord GreatJon Umber swore an oath to House Stark but died. Then Smalljon Umber was killed by Tormund in the Battle of the Bastards after pledging loyalty to Ramsay. The last lord is Ned Umber who is only 11.

The ending was also leaked, but it just showed the credits. It looks like no one was clapping, so it must have been pretty shocking.

This Promo from HBO Has a Major Spoiler

Alert fans noticed a pretty significant spoiler from the above promo that was released by HBO. The scene where Daenerys is standing in front of the fire appears to take place at Dragonstone. Since they’ve already left Dragonstone as of Season 7, fans are speculating that they must lose a major battle and be forced to retreat back there.

Considering that one of HBO’s teasers is called Dragonstone, this is a great guess.

Death Predictions for Episode 1

Many fans have predicted that Ned Umber and Alys Karstark will die in the first episode. The Last Hearth is the seat of House Umber and it’s the farthest north of all the northern settlements — just south of the Wall. This means it will be the first obstacle that the Night King and the army of White Walkers will face after breaking through the wall with the help of Ice Viserion.

Death Predictions Based on Battle of Winterfell Spoilers

These are definitely not set in stone, but after scouring the Internet for articles about the famed Battle of Winterfell coming this season, fans have created predictions on who will still be alive by the time the battle takes place. According to an article on EW and a recent trailer, the following characters are expected to be in the Battle of Winterfell, which means they will live to Episode 3. However, nothing’s set in stone and the show has been known to mislead people before.

Here are the characters that most believe will still be around come Episode 3’s big battle as mentioned in EW’s article: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Samwell Tarly, Jorah, the Hound, Grey Worm, Davos, and Brienne of Tarth.

A trailer released by HBO also indicates that Bran, Gilly, Baby Sam, Gendry, and Varys will be there, hiding in the crypts at some point during the battle. Missandei and Podrick may also be there. Some have said that the trailer’s shot of Jaime also indicates he’s in the battle, but it’s not clear if the trailer is exclusively showing Battle of Winterfell shots.

More Sources for Leaks & Spoilers

Another good source for leaks and spoilers is the subreddit called Freefolk. But beware: This discussion forum has major spoilers in it, but many of them are also not verified. So proceed at your own risk. Some competing “leaks” about the premiere coming from YouTube videos shared by Friki and Claytoy, who both claim to have watched parts of Season 8.

Also, AT&T has already leaked the episode description for Season 8 Episode 1. It reads: “Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen attempt to defeat the Night King as his White Walker army at Winterfell, where they encounter Sansa and Arya Stark already reunited and preparing the North for one final war against the undead horde.” (Note: This appears to be missing some words, but it’s what was released by AT&T and copied word-for-word by fans.)

This is a developing story.