George Strait Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

George Strait is set to perform during the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards tonight, alongside Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, and many more.

With all eyes on Strait during his performance, fans of the country music star may be wondering how much money he has acquired over his many years in the music industry. Strait has garnered an impressive $300 million empire, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Here’s a look at Strait’s wealth, how he’s earned it and what he does with it:

1. Strait Has a Total of 60 No. 1 Singles, Which is More Than Any Singer Across All Genres

George Strait has released a whopping 60 No. 1 singles throughout his career — more than any singer across all genres, according to his biography. In his nearly four-decade career, he’s sold nearly 70 million albums, 33 of which were platinum or multi-platinum-selling, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with only Elvis Presley and the Beatles topping that record.

Strait also has multiple soundtrack credits, including “Gilmore Girls,” “Mystery, Alaska,” “Showgirls” and “Halt and Catch Fire.”

2. He Has Been Nominated for 16 Grammys & Is Eleventh in The World For Most Number One Albums in History

Strait holds the record for most number one albums and singles, gold albums, platinum albums, and multi-platinum in the history of country music, and is eleventh in the most number one albums in all other genres. Strait has been certified as the twelfth best selling artist in American history, according to his biography.

Strait has a slew of awards from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association, as well as a Grammy for Best Country Album (“Troubadour” in 2008), a career achievement award from the Country Radio Broadcasters, and a National Medal of Arts awarded by President George W. Bush, according to BankRate.

3. Strait Had a Hard Time Breaking Into The Country Music Scene Until 1981 When His First Single, “Unwound” Was Released

Strait began his career with a band called Rambling Country while serving in the Army in Hawaii. He later joined a band called Ace in the Hole, and although the band rose to popularity in south and central Texas, he had a tough time breaking into the country music business, according to BankRate.

He got his big break after signing a contract with MCA Records in 1981. That same year, his first single, “Unwound,” climbed to the top 10 on the country music charts, BankRate reports. Over the next decade, Strait enjoyed 17 more No. 1 albums, including “Strait From the Heart,” “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind?” “Something Special,” “Ocean Front Property,” “Beyond the Blue Neon” and many more.

4. He Released 28 Studio Albums, Three Live Albums, a Soundtrack & 12 Compilation Albums Over The Years

Strait has appeared in films such as “The Soldier,” “Pure Country,” and “Road House,” among others. You can see a full list of his films here. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Strait released 28 studio albums, three live albums, 12 compilation albums, and one soundtrack. His song “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” has been used in dozens of films over the years.

Some of Strait’s singles over the years include: “Fool Hearted Memory”, “Amarillo by Morning”, “A Fire I Can’t Put Out”, “You Look So Good in Love”, “Right or Wrong”, “Let’s Fall to Pieces Together”, “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind”, “The Chair”, “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her”, “It Ain’t Cool to Be Crazy About You”, “Ocean Front Property”, “All My Ex’s Live in Texas”, “Am I Blue”, “Famous Last Words of a Fool”, “Baby Blue”, “Ace in the Hole”, “Love Without End, Amen”, “I’ve Come to Expect it from You”, “If I Know Me”, “You Know Me Better Than That”, “I Cross My Heart”, “Heartland”, and many more.

5. He is Performing During The 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards

Strait is performing alongside many other celebrated country music stars tonight during the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards. Other performers include Jason Aldean, who is set to receive the prestigious ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade honor, as well as Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, McEntire, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Kelly Clarkson and many more.

The annual awards show, which holds the honor of being the first country-related awards ever held by a major organization, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

